List: Teams that overcame 14-point deficits to win finals

Buford, which defeated Hughes 21-20 in the Class 6A final, is only the 12th team in GHSA finals history to rally from a 14-point deficit to win. Big comebacks were rare until recently. One reason is more high-powered offenses. Another is class expansion. There were only four classes and four championship games most years until 2000. And teams in the 1950s and ‘60s struggled not only to score touchdowns but to make extra points, and the two-point conversion wasn’t allowed until 1969, so 14-point deficits read like death sentences. Here are the 12 teams that have come from 14 down to win.