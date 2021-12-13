ajc logo
List: Teams that overcame 14-point deficits to win finals

December 10, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawole (4) catches the go-ahead touchdown against Langston Hughes defensive back Lataj Wright (4) during the fourth quarter of the Class 6A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Friday, December 10, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
December 10, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawole (4) catches the go-ahead touchdown against Langston Hughes defensive back Lataj Wright (4) during the fourth quarter of the Class 6A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Friday, December 10, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Buford, which defeated Hughes 21-20 in the Class 6A final, is only the 12th team in GHSA finals history to rally from a 14-point deficit to win. Big comebacks were rare until recently. One reason is more high-powered offenses. Another is class expansion. There were only four classes and four championship games most years until 2000. And teams in the 1950s and ‘60s struggled not only to score touchdowns but to make extra points, and the two-point conversion wasn’t allowed until 1969, so 14-point deficits read like death sentences. Here are the 12 teams that have come from 14 down to win.

2021 Buford

2017 Lee County

2015 Westminster

2013 Norcross

2013 Griffin

2011 Burke County

1996 Washington County

1992 Valdosta

1989 Mitchell County

1979 Model

1970 Woodward Academy

1952 Calhoun

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

