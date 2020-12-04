X

List: Teams that have exceeded playoff expectations

Big hit for the Raiders: Walton free safety Angelo Brown Jr. (2) takes down McEachern wide receiver Caleb Brown (2) in the first half of Friday's state playoff game between the two Cobb County foes.
Big hit for the Raiders: Walton free safety Angelo Brown Jr. (2) takes down McEachern wide receiver Caleb Brown (2) in the first half of Friday's state playoff game between the two Cobb County foes.

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the 31 teams that made the second round that were given a less than 50-50 chance of getting there on Sept. 30, when Loren Maxwell did his first playoff projections. Some teams, such as Decatur, hadn’t started their seasons. Others with good tradition, such as Harrison, were off to rough starts. The number to the left of each team is the projected number of rounds the team was projected to advance. A rating of 1.00 means the team was expected to make the first round but not the second. A rating of 0.10 means team had only a 10 percent chance of making the playoffs.

0.11 - Central (Macon)

0.12 - Denmark

0.26 - Carver (Atlanta)

0.27 - Cambridge

0.54 - Decatur

0.55 - Harrison

0.71 - Cherokee Bluff

0.72 - Northeast

0.90 - River Ridge

0.94 - Model

0.97 - Upson-Lee

0.99 - LaGrange

1.00 - Walton

1.01 - Hughes

1.15 - South Atlanta

1.19 - Bremen

1.20 - Fannin County

1.20 - Islands

1.21 - Stratford Academy

1.26 - North Hall

1.26 - North Oconee

1.26 - Richmond Academy

1.30 - New Manchester

1.31 - Perry

1.35 - Jeff Davis

1.38 - Early County

1.39 - George Walton Academy

1.40 - East Coweta

1.40 - Pacelli

1.44 - Evans

1.46 - First Presbyterian

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.