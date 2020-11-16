List: Teams that have clinched region championships

Cherokee Bluff and Hancock Central won the first region titles in their histories last week. A little more than half the state’s 64 region titles have been decided entering the final week of the regular season. Below are those that have clinched No. 1 seeds for the playoffs, with their most recent previous seasons as region winners.
Class 7A
1 - Colquitt County (2018)
3 - North Cobb (2013)
4 - Grayson (2019)
8 - Collins Hill (2013)
Class 6A
1 - Lee County (2019)
4 - Westlake (2019)
6 - Allatoona (2015)
Class 5A
1 - Warner Robins (2019)
2 - Starr’s Mill (2019)
7 - Blessed Trinity (2019)
8 - Clarke Central (2019)
Class 4A
1 - Bainbridge (2015)
3 - Benedictine (2018)
6 - Marist (2017)
7 - Cedartown (2001)
8 - Jefferson (2019)
Class 3A
3 - Southeast Bulloch (1994)
4 - Richmond Academy (1976)
5 - Greater Atlanta Christ. (2019)
6 - Rockmart (2019)
7 - Cherokee Bluff (first)
8 - Oconee County (2019)
Class 2A
1 - Fitzgerald (2016)
2 - Vidalia (2014)
3 - Dodge County (2017)
4 - Jefferson County (2019)
7 - Fannin County (2007)
8 - Rabun County (2019)
Class A Private
6 - Fellowship Christian (2019)
8 - Prince Avenue Christian (2016)
Class A Public
1 - Pelham (2018)
3 - Metter (2019)
4 - Dublin (2019)
6 - Bowdon (2014)
7 - Hancock Central (first)
