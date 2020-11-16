X

List: Teams that have clinched region championships

Grayson quarterback Jake Garcia (8) alludes defensive pressure in the first half of a recent game at Brookwood.
Grayson quarterback Jake Garcia (8) alludes defensive pressure in the first half of a recent game at Brookwood.

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 23 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Cherokee Bluff and Hancock Central won the first region titles in their histories last week. A little more than half the state’s 64 region titles have been decided entering the final week of the regular season. Below are those that have clinched No. 1 seeds for the playoffs, with their most recent previous seasons as region winners.

Class 7A

1 - Colquitt County (2018)

3 - North Cobb (2013)

4 - Grayson (2019)

8 - Collins Hill (2013)

Class 6A

1 - Lee County (2019)

4 - Westlake (2019)

6 - Allatoona (2015)

Class 5A

1 - Warner Robins (2019)

2 - Starr’s Mill (2019)

7 - Blessed Trinity (2019)

8 - Clarke Central (2019)

Class 4A

1 - Bainbridge (2015)

3 - Benedictine (2018)

6 - Marist (2017)

7 - Cedartown (2001)

8 - Jefferson (2019)

Class 3A

3 - Southeast Bulloch (1994)

4 - Richmond Academy (1976)

5 - Greater Atlanta Christ. (2019)

6 - Rockmart (2019)

7 - Cherokee Bluff (first)

8 - Oconee County (2019)

Class 2A

1 - Fitzgerald (2016)

2 - Vidalia (2014)

3 - Dodge County (2017)

4 - Jefferson County (2019)

7 - Fannin County (2007)

8 - Rabun County (2019)

Class A Private

6 - Fellowship Christian (2019)

8 - Prince Avenue Christian (2016)

Class A Public

1 - Pelham (2018)

3 - Metter (2019)

4 - Dublin (2019)

6 - Bowdon (2014)

7 - Hancock Central (first)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.