List: Teams that hadn’t been ranked in at least 5 seasons

High School Sports Blog | 50 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

River Ridge this week became the fourth team to be ranked in an AJC poll for the first time in school history. The others were Cherokee Bluff, Trinity Christian and Ola. There have been 133 teams ranked in 2020, and 30 of those were not ranked last season. Here are the 17 that hadn’t been ranked in at least five seasons.

Trinity Christian (never)

Cherokee Bluff (never)

River Ridge (never)

Ola (never)

Haralson County (1976)

Richmond Academy (1994)

Putnam County (2001)

Northeast (2002)

Cherokee (2007)

Chattahoochee County (2009)

Newnan (2010)

East Coweta (2010)

Early County (2013)

White County (2013)

Harris County (2014)

Cook (2015)

Collins Hill (2015)

Source: GHSFHA

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

