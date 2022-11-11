ajc logo
List: Teams that beat the odds by reaching playoffs

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Of the 255 teams that made the playoffs this season, only 34 were given less than a 50-percent chance in preseason by the computer Maxwell Ratings.

1.5% - Lumpkin County

2.4% - Morrow

5.1% - Paulding County

6.3% - Walnut Grove

8.5% - Greene County

9.5% - ACE Charter

11.8% - Berrien

12.5% - Hampton

12.9% - Long County

13.2% - Coahulla Creek

13.9% - Jackson (Atlanta)

14.1% - Wheeler

14.5% - Hebron Christian

18.3% - Loganville

18.5% - Tattnall County

18.7% - Sprayberry

18.7% - Westside (Macon)

20.6% - Model

20.9% - Shaw

23.0% - Mountain View

26.4% - Thomas County Central

29.9% - LaGrange

31.9% - Worth County

32.0% - Spalding

35.7% - Dade County

37.2% - Lambert

37.2% - Mundy’s Mill

39.3% - Chamblee

39.9% - Lithia Springs

43.0% - Laney

43.5% - River Ridge

48.0% - Sequoyah

48.4% - Newton

49.9% - Spencer

