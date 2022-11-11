List: Teams that beat the odds by reaching playoffs

Of the 255 teams that made the playoffs this season, only 34 were given less than a 50-percent chance in preseason by the computer Maxwell Ratings.
1.5% - Lumpkin County
2.4% - Morrow
5.1% - Paulding County
6.3% - Walnut Grove
8.5% - Greene County
9.5% - ACE Charter
11.8% - Berrien
12.5% - Hampton
12.9% - Long County
13.2% - Coahulla Creek
13.9% - Jackson (Atlanta)
14.1% - Wheeler
14.5% - Hebron Christian
18.3% - Loganville
18.5% - Tattnall County
18.7% - Sprayberry
18.7% - Westside (Macon)
20.6% - Model
20.9% - Shaw
23.0% - Mountain View
26.4% - Thomas County Central
29.9% - LaGrange
31.9% - Worth County
32.0% - Spalding
35.7% - Dade County
37.2% - Lambert
37.2% - Mundy’s Mill
39.3% - Chamblee
39.9% - Lithia Springs
43.0% - Laney
43.5% - River Ridge
48.0% - Sequoyah
48.4% - Newton
49.9% - Spencer
