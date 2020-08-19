List: Teams needing at least 2 games to fill full schedule

Southeast Bulloch might be the loneliest team in the state. Five of its Region 3-3A rivals, all from Savannah, are playing intra-district games only this fall, and the other region member, Liberty County, has suspended football indefinitely. With no region opponents guaranteed, Southeast Bulloch has only five games scheduled, none over the final seven weeks of the regular season. Among those starting on time, here are the teams with the fewest games scheduled after opponents who have suspended football indefinitely or delayed their seasons are taken off the books. Some of these might be slightly off, as the GHSA's schedules don't have every new game posted, but the list illustrates the scramble to find games that the pandemic has set in motion for coaches and athletic directors.
Five
Southeast Bulloch
Six
Baldwin
Benedictine
Brunswick
Colquitt County
Grayson
South Effingham
West Laurens
Seven
Americus-Sumter
Appling County
Buford
Effingham County
Evans
Grovetown
Lakeside (Evans)
Mary Persons
Perry
Richmond Hill
Spalding
Eight
ACE Charter
Baconton Charter
Bleckley County
Brookwood
Callaway
Dacula
Dodge County
Douglass
Duluth
Eagle's Landing Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Houston County
Jackson
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Lamar County
Lowndes
McDonough
Monticello
Pebblebrook
Pierce County
Rabun County
Randolph-Clay
South Forsyth
South Gwinnett
Statesboro
Stockbridge
Villa Rica
Walnut Grove
Washington County
Woodward Academy
Worth County
