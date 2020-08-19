List: Teams needing at least 2 games to fill full schedule

Breaking News

Grayson football players run through their cheerleader banner before a game.

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Southeast Bulloch might be the loneliest team in the state. Five of its Region 3-3A rivals, all from Savannah, are playing intra-district games only this fall, and the other region member, Liberty County, has suspended football indefinitely. With no region opponents guaranteed, Southeast Bulloch has only five games scheduled, none over the final seven weeks of the regular season. Among those starting on time, here are the teams with the fewest games scheduled after opponents who have suspended football indefinitely or delayed their seasons are taken off the books. Some of these might be slightly off, as the GHSA's schedules don't have every new game posted, but the list illustrates the scramble to find games that the pandemic has set in motion for coaches and athletic directors.

Five

Southeast Bulloch

Six

Baldwin

Benedictine

Brunswick

Colquitt County

Grayson

South Effingham

West Laurens

Seven

Americus-Sumter

Appling County

Buford

Effingham County

Evans

Grovetown

Lakeside (Evans)

Mary Persons

Perry

Richmond Hill

Spalding

Eight

ACE Charter

Baconton Charter

Bleckley County

Brookwood

Callaway

Dacula

Dodge County

Douglass

Duluth

Eagle's Landing Christian

Greater Atlanta Christian

Houston County

Jackson

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Lamar County

Lowndes

McDonough

Monticello

Pebblebrook

Pierce County

Rabun County

Randolph-Clay

South Forsyth

South Gwinnett

Statesboro

Stockbridge

Villa Rica

Walnut Grove

Washington County

Woodward Academy

Worth County

Todd Holcomb

