List: Teams needing at least 2 games to fill full schedule

Southeast Bulloch might be the loneliest team in the state. Five of its Region 3-3A rivals, all from Savannah, are playing intra-district games only this fall, and the other region member, Liberty County, has suspended football indefinitely. With no region opponents guaranteed, Southeast Bulloch has only five games scheduled, none over the final seven weeks of the regular season. Among those starting on time, here are the teams with the fewest games scheduled after opponents who have suspended football indefinitely or delayed their seasons are taken off the books. Some of these might be slightly off, as the GHSA's schedules don't have every new game posted, but the list illustrates the scramble to find games that the pandemic has set in motion for coaches and athletic directors.