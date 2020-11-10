List: Teams in each classification with toughest schedules

Cairo, Hapeville Charter and Carver of Atlanta aren’t ranked in any human rankings, but despite losing records, they appear in the top 10 of this week’s Maxwell Ratings. The reason? Tough schedules. Here are the 10 teams in each classification that have played the toughest schedules so far, according to the Maxwell Ratings. The number with each team is the average rating of opponents played so far.
Class 7A
85.13 - Lowndes
81.02 - Camden County
78.17 - Mill Creek
77.24 - Colquitt County
76.86 - Grayson
76.50 - North Gwinnett
75.55 - Mountain View
75.55 - Etowah
75.01 - Collins Hill
74.67 - Alpharetta
Class 6A
88.59 - Valdosta
79.05 - Northside (Warner Robins)
77.36 - Houston County
70.29 - Rome
67.30 - Shiloh
67.26 - Central Gwinnett
66.22 - Lanier
66.14 - Dalton
64.70 - South Effingham
64.56 - Buford
Class 5A
81.19 - Warner Robins
74.51 - Ware County
72.50 - Wayne County
70.89 - Veterans
65.36 - Coffee
65.10 - Hiram
64.50 - Blessed Trinity
64.41 - Jones County
61.02 - Stockbridge
59.90 - Banneker
Class 4A
68.56 - Bainbridge
67.37 - Cedar Shoals
66.75 - Hapeville Charter
64.44 - Cairo
61.60 - Benedictine
59.56 - Flowery Branch
59.37 - Dougherty
59.19 - Arabia Mountain
56.92 - North Oconee
56.60 - Monroe
Class 3A
70.70 - Carver (Atlanta)
65.93 - Hart County
65.29 - Cedar Grove
64.97 - Sandy Creek
64.27 - Douglass
63.83 - Greater Atlanta Christian
62.30 - Westminster
59.09 - Crisp County
58.17 - Americus-Sumter
57.96 - Oconee County
Class 2A
64.31 - Thomasville
58.42 - Fitzgerald
53.55 - Swainsboro
51.80 - Callaway
51.25 - Worth County
50.41 - Heard County
50.38 - Early County
49.95 - Elbert County
49.80 - Cook
49.36 - Bleckley County
Class A Private
57.21 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
55.19 - Hebron Christian
51.15 - Prince Avenue Christian
49.15 - Calvary Day
48.12 - Holy Innocents'
46.57 - Providence Christian
45.09 - Savannah Country Day
44.96 - Mount Paran Christian
44.48 - Mount de Sales
44.20 - Wesleyan
Class A Public
55.04 - Brooks County
51.38 - Clinch County
51.21 - Irwin County
49.55 - Atkinson County
46.36 - Lanier County
45.54 - Turner County
45.00 - Claxton
44.24 - McIntosh Co. Academy
43.88 - Marion County
42.72 - Charlton County
