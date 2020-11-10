X

List: Teams in each classification with toughest schedules

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Cairo, Hapeville Charter and Carver of Atlanta aren’t ranked in any human rankings, but despite losing records, they appear in the top 10 of this week’s Maxwell Ratings. The reason? Tough schedules. Here are the 10 teams in each classification that have played the toughest schedules so far, according to the Maxwell Ratings. The number with each team is the average rating of opponents played so far.

Class 7A

85.13 - Lowndes

81.02 - Camden County

78.17 - Mill Creek

77.24 - Colquitt County

76.86 - Grayson

76.50 - North Gwinnett

75.55 - Mountain View

75.55 - Etowah

75.01 - Collins Hill

74.67 - Alpharetta

Class 6A

88.59 - Valdosta

79.05 - Northside (Warner Robins)

77.36 - Houston County

70.29 - Rome

67.30 - Shiloh

67.26 - Central Gwinnett

66.22 - Lanier

66.14 - Dalton

64.70 - South Effingham

64.56 - Buford

Class 5A

81.19 - Warner Robins

74.51 - Ware County

72.50 - Wayne County

70.89 - Veterans

65.36 - Coffee

65.10 - Hiram

64.50 - Blessed Trinity

64.41 - Jones County

61.02 - Stockbridge

59.90 - Banneker

Class 4A

68.56 - Bainbridge

67.37 - Cedar Shoals

66.75 - Hapeville Charter

64.44 - Cairo

61.60 - Benedictine

59.56 - Flowery Branch

59.37 - Dougherty

59.19 - Arabia Mountain

56.92 - North Oconee

56.60 - Monroe

Class 3A

70.70 - Carver (Atlanta)

65.93 - Hart County

65.29 - Cedar Grove

64.97 - Sandy Creek

64.27 - Douglass

63.83 - Greater Atlanta Christian

62.30 - Westminster

59.09 - Crisp County

58.17 - Americus-Sumter

57.96 - Oconee County

Class 2A

64.31 - Thomasville

58.42 - Fitzgerald

53.55 - Swainsboro

51.80 - Callaway

51.25 - Worth County

50.41 - Heard County

50.38 - Early County

49.95 - Elbert County

49.80 - Cook

49.36 - Bleckley County

Class A Private

57.21 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

55.19 - Hebron Christian

51.15 - Prince Avenue Christian

49.15 - Calvary Day

48.12 - Holy Innocents'

46.57 - Providence Christian

45.09 - Savannah Country Day

44.96 - Mount Paran Christian

44.48 - Mount de Sales

44.20 - Wesleyan

Class A Public

55.04 - Brooks County

51.38 - Clinch County

51.21 - Irwin County

49.55 - Atkinson County

46.36 - Lanier County

45.54 - Turner County

45.00 - Claxton

44.24 - McIntosh Co. Academy

43.88 - Marion County

42.72 - Charlton County

