List: Teams in each classification with the toughest schedules

High school football
Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 13 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Below are the top 10 teams in each classification ranked on strength of schedule, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. The numbers beside them represent the average rating of each team’s opponent.

Class 7A

84.75 - Camden County

83.52 - Lowndes

79.71 - Tift County

79.43 - Mill Creek

77.88 - Grayson

76.86 - Collins Hill

76.32 - Mountain View

76.18 - Hillgrove

76.00 - North Gwinnett

75.67 - Newton

Class 6A

89.03 - Valdosta

78.81 - Northside (Warner Robins)

78.21 - Houston County

70.50 - Rome

69.15 - Central Gwinnett

68.89 - Shiloh

68.36 - Carrollton

67.85 - Dacula

66.73 - Buford

66.26 - Lanier

Class 5A

81.21 - Warner Robins

76.86 - Veterans

75.79 - Wayne County

75.04 - Ware County

67.74 - Coffee

66.12 - Hiram

64.17 - Jones County

62.72 - Cartersville

62.10 - Blessed Trinity

61.98 - Calhoun

Class 4A

65.53 - Bainbridge

65.12 - Cedar Shoals

64.67 - Hapeville Charter

63.07 - Benedictine

62.89 - Monroe

61.43 - Cairo

60.35 - Dougherty

59.13 - North Oconee

58.92 - Westover

58.31 - Ridgeland

Class 3A

73.06 - Carver (Atlanta)

67.47 - Cedar Grove

67.13 - Douglass

66.74 - Sandy Creek

65.07 - Westminster

63.19 - Hart County

62.98 - Greater Atlanta Christian

60.83 - Oconee County

60.59 - Crisp County

55.97 - Redan

Class 2A

62.64 - Thomasville

60.23 - Fitzgerald

57.29 - Swainsboro

56.49 - Heard County

55.03 - Callaway

54.40 - Worth County

54.02 - Bleckley County

53.99 - Dodge County

53.87 - Temple

53.71 - Bremen

Class A Private

55.48 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

54.15 - Hebron Christian

53.41 - Prince Avenue Christian

52.68 - Calvary Day

52.16 - Holy Innocents’

51.10 - Savannah Country Day

49.23 - Athens Academy

48.81 - Wesleyan

48.71 - Providence Christian

48.17 - Whitefield Academy

Class A Public

56.29 - Brooks County

55.43 - Irwin County

55.33 - Clinch County

53.55 - Turner County

52.51 - Atkinson County

50.53 - Claxton

49.89 - Marion County

49.70 - Lanier County

48.25 - Charlton County

46.65 - McIntosh County Acad.

