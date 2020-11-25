List: Teams in each classification with the toughest schedules

Below are the top 10 teams in each classification ranked on strength of schedule, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. The numbers beside them represent the average rating of each team’s opponent.
Class 7A
84.75 - Camden County
83.52 - Lowndes
79.71 - Tift County
79.43 - Mill Creek
77.88 - Grayson
76.86 - Collins Hill
76.32 - Mountain View
76.18 - Hillgrove
76.00 - North Gwinnett
75.67 - Newton
Class 6A
89.03 - Valdosta
78.81 - Northside (Warner Robins)
78.21 - Houston County
70.50 - Rome
69.15 - Central Gwinnett
68.89 - Shiloh
68.36 - Carrollton
67.85 - Dacula
66.73 - Buford
66.26 - Lanier
Class 5A
81.21 - Warner Robins
76.86 - Veterans
75.79 - Wayne County
75.04 - Ware County
67.74 - Coffee
66.12 - Hiram
64.17 - Jones County
62.72 - Cartersville
62.10 - Blessed Trinity
61.98 - Calhoun
Class 4A
65.53 - Bainbridge
65.12 - Cedar Shoals
64.67 - Hapeville Charter
63.07 - Benedictine
62.89 - Monroe
61.43 - Cairo
60.35 - Dougherty
59.13 - North Oconee
58.92 - Westover
58.31 - Ridgeland
Class 3A
73.06 - Carver (Atlanta)
67.47 - Cedar Grove
67.13 - Douglass
66.74 - Sandy Creek
65.07 - Westminster
63.19 - Hart County
62.98 - Greater Atlanta Christian
60.83 - Oconee County
60.59 - Crisp County
55.97 - Redan
Class 2A
62.64 - Thomasville
60.23 - Fitzgerald
57.29 - Swainsboro
56.49 - Heard County
55.03 - Callaway
54.40 - Worth County
54.02 - Bleckley County
53.99 - Dodge County
53.87 - Temple
53.71 - Bremen
Class A Private
55.48 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
54.15 - Hebron Christian
53.41 - Prince Avenue Christian
52.68 - Calvary Day
52.16 - Holy Innocents’
51.10 - Savannah Country Day
49.23 - Athens Academy
48.81 - Wesleyan
48.71 - Providence Christian
48.17 - Whitefield Academy
Class A Public
56.29 - Brooks County
55.43 - Irwin County
55.33 - Clinch County
53.55 - Turner County
52.51 - Atkinson County
50.53 - Claxton
49.89 - Marion County
49.70 - Lanier County
48.25 - Charlton County
46.65 - McIntosh County Acad.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author