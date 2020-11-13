X

List: Teams in each classification allowing the fewest points

Allatoona head coach Gary Varner addresses his team after its 30-15 victory over Kell on Friday in a Region 6-6A game at Allatoona (Photo by Chip Saye)
High School Sports Blog | 59 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 10 teams in each classification in fewest points allowed per game.

Class 7A

9.9 - Milton

11.4 - North Gwinnett

11.5 - Grayson

12.3 - Colquitt County

13.0 - North Forsyth

14.1 - Norcross

14.4 - Cherokee

15.9 - Denmark

16.1 - North Cobb

16.1 - Roswell

Class 6A

6.9 - Allatoona

7.3 - Buford

9.1 - Evans

9.1 - Douglas County

9.6 - Creekview

9.9 - Lovejoy

10.9 - Lee County

12.3 - Heritage (Conyers)

13.6 - Hughes

14.7 - Valdosta

Class 5A

6.5 - Starr’s Mill

7.4 - Jonesboro

9.8 - Cartersville

10.1 - Dutchtown

10.4 - Decatur

12.0 - Tri-Cities

12.9 - Veterans

13.0 - Warner Robins

13.1 - Coffee

14.1 - Woodward Academy

Class 4A

1.0 - Marist

7.4 - Hardaway

7.4 - Stephenson

7.6 - Islands

7.7 - Carver (Columbus)

9.2 - New Hampstead

9.9 - Jefferson

10.2 - Riverdale

10.5 - Miller Grove

11.6 - Fayette County

Class 3A

5.0 - Windsor Forest

7.0 - Cedar Grove

7.0 - Crisp County

7.5 - Cherokee Bluff

8.1 - Pierce County

8.7 - Peach County

8.9 - Oconee County

10.5 - Morgan County

10.6 - Appling County

12.7 - Greater Atlanta Christian

Class 2A

7.9 - Lovett

10.0 - Putnam County

10.1 - Westside (Augusta)

10.3 - Pace Academy

10.9 - Fannin County

11.0 - Laney

11.9 - Fitzgerald

12.0 - Washington

12.6 - Butler

13.1 - Haralson County

Class A Private

9.9 - Fellowship Christian

13.1 - Pacelli

13.9 - Athens Academy

14.1 - Trinity Christian

14.1 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

14.9 - Christian Heritage

15.8 - Wesleyan

15.9 - North Cobb Christian

16.1 - First Presbyterian

16.8 - Prince Avenue Christian

Class A Public

2.1 - Metter

4.7 - Chattahoochee County

6.7 - Washington-Wilkes

9.5 - Hancock Central

11.6 - Warren County

11.6 - Dublin

12.1 - Irwin County

13.6 - Macon County

15.0 - Terrell County

15.1 - Wilcox County

