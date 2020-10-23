List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points

These are the top 10 teams in each classification for fewest points allowed per game (minimum three games).
Class 7A
8.7 - North Gwinnett
9.3 - North Forsyth
11.0 - Milton
11.3 - Grayson
12.2 - Norcross
12.5 - Cherokee
12.8 - Colquitt County
13.0 - Roswell
13.3 - Newnan
14.2 - Newton
Class 6A
4.6 - Allatoona
5.8 - Creekview
7.8 - Evans
8.2 - Buford
8.7 - Lovejoy
9.2 - Douglas County
9.5 - North Atlanta
11.2 - Lee County
11.3 - Alexander
13.4 - Hughes
Class 5A
2.0 - Tri-Cities
4.7 - Jonesboro
8.0 - Veterans
8.7 - Woodland (Cartersville)
8.7 - Cartersville
8.7 - Decatur
8.7 - Starr’s Mill
8.8 - Coffee
12.2 - Dutchtown
13.2 - Warner Robins
Class 4A
0.8 - Marist
5.3 - Islands
6.7 - New Hampstead
8.3 - Carver (Columbus)
9.8 - Fayette County
10.3 - Miller Grove
10.6 - Hardaway
11.4 - Jefferson
12.3 - Luella
12.3 - Arabia Mountain
Class 3A
4.2 - Crisp County
4.5 - Cherokee Bluff
6.3 - Cedar Grove
7.6 - Peach County
8.0 - Oconee County
8.3 - Windsor Forest
8.8 - Greater Atlanta Christian
10.0 - Pierce County
11.7 - Morgan County
12.0 - Monroe Area
Class 2A
4.0 - Putnam County
5.4 - Haralson County
6.8 - Callaway
9.8 - Lovett
10.2 - Laney
10.4 - Pace Academy
10.8 - Fitzgerald
12.0 - Jeff Davis
12.4 - Fannin County
12.5 - Westside (Augusta)
Class A Private
8.3 - Athens Academy
11.2 - Fellowship Christian
12.0 - Pacelli
13.2 - Darlington
13.2 - Trinity Christian
13.3 - King’s Ridge Christian
14.5 - George Walton Academy
15.3 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
15.4 - Aquinas
15.8 - Tattnall Square
Class A Public
1.7 - Metter
8.0 - Hancock Central
5.2 - Chattahoochee County
5.4 - Washington-Wilkes
8.5 - Terrell County
11.8 - Dublin
12.5 - Irwin County
12.6 - Johnson County
13.5 - Warren County
14.7 - Wilcox County
