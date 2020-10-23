X

List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 10 teams in each classification for fewest points allowed per game (minimum three games).

Class 7A

8.7 - North Gwinnett

9.3 - North Forsyth

11.0 - Milton

11.3 - Grayson

12.2 - Norcross

12.5 - Cherokee

12.8 - Colquitt County

13.0 - Roswell

13.3 - Newnan

14.2 - Newton

Class 6A

4.6 - Allatoona

5.8 - Creekview

7.8 - Evans

8.2 - Buford

8.7 - Lovejoy

9.2 - Douglas County

9.5 - North Atlanta

11.2 - Lee County

11.3 - Alexander

13.4 - Hughes

Class 5A

2.0 - Tri-Cities

4.7 - Jonesboro

8.0 - Veterans

8.7 - Woodland (Cartersville)

8.7 - Cartersville

8.7 - Decatur

8.7 - Starr’s Mill

8.8 - Coffee

12.2 - Dutchtown

13.2 - Warner Robins

Class 4A

0.8 - Marist

5.3 - Islands

6.7 - New Hampstead

8.3 - Carver (Columbus)

9.8 - Fayette County

10.3 - Miller Grove

10.6 - Hardaway

11.4 - Jefferson

12.3 - Luella

12.3 - Arabia Mountain

Class 3A

4.2 - Crisp County

4.5 - Cherokee Bluff

6.3 - Cedar Grove

7.6 - Peach County

8.0 - Oconee County

8.3 - Windsor Forest

8.8 - Greater Atlanta Christian

10.0 - Pierce County

11.7 - Morgan County

12.0 - Monroe Area

Class 2A

4.0 - Putnam County

5.4 - Haralson County

6.8 - Callaway

9.8 - Lovett

10.2 - Laney

10.4 - Pace Academy

10.8 - Fitzgerald

12.0 - Jeff Davis

12.4 - Fannin County

12.5 - Westside (Augusta)

Class A Private

8.3 - Athens Academy

11.2 - Fellowship Christian

12.0 - Pacelli

13.2 - Darlington

13.2 - Trinity Christian

13.3 - King’s Ridge Christian

14.5 - George Walton Academy

15.3 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

15.4 - Aquinas

15.8 - Tattnall Square

Class A Public

1.7 - Metter

8.0 - Hancock Central

5.2 - Chattahoochee County

5.4 - Washington-Wilkes

8.5 - Terrell County

11.8 - Dublin

12.5 - Irwin County

12.6 - Johnson County

13.5 - Warren County

14.7 - Wilcox County

