ajc logo
X

List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 5

Bazmore-Hyder Stadium, the home field of Valdosta High School's football team, in Valdosta, Ga., on April 8, 2021.

Combined ShapeCaption
Bazmore-Hyder Stadium, the home field of Valdosta High School's football team, in Valdosta, Ga., on April 8, 2021.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

3.00 - Valdosta

6.80 - Carrollton

7.00 - Osborne

10.00 - Colquitt County

10.20 - Peachtree Ridge

11.00 - Buford

11.40 - Camden County

11.50 - Grayson

13.25 - Lambert

13.25 - Wheeler

Class 6A

6.50 - Brunswick

7.00 - South Effingham

8.50 - Thomas County Central

11.50 - Dunwoody

12.25 - Hughes

13.00 - Lee County

13.20 - North Atlanta

13.80 - Gainesville

14.25 - Woodward Academy

14.25 - Rome

Class 5A

6.67 - Ware County

7.20 - Cartersville

9.50 - Jackson (Atlanta)

9.80 - Dutchtown

11.25 - Coffee

11.50 - Eastside

12.00 - Loganville

12.00 - North Springs

12.00 - Union Grove

14.20 - Winder-Barrow

Class 4A

5.67 - East Forsyth

6.33 - North Oconee

7.00 - Cedartown

9.50 - McDonough

10.25 - Howard

10.80 - Holy Innocents’

11.75 - Heritage (Ringgold)

12.80 - Stockbridge

13.00 - Westside (Macon)

13.20 - Pace Academy

Class 3A

6.25 - Savannah Christian

8.25 - Lumpkin County

8.75 - Richmond Academy

10.40 - Stephens County

11.00 - Monroe

12.00 - Carver (Columbus)

12.00 - Oconee County

12.20 - Harlem

12.25 - Long County

14.00 - Coahulla Creek

14.00 - Johnson (Savannah)

Class 2A

5.50 - Toombs County

7.50 - Vidalia

10.00 - Banks County

10.00 - Therrell

10.25 - Brantley County

10.33 - Appling County

10.33 - Laney

10.75 - Pierce County

11.00 - North Cobb Christian

11.00 - McNair

Class A Division I

3.00 - Screven County

3.80 - Swainsboro

5.00 - Bleckley County

11.00 - Whitefield Academy

13.00 - Prince Avenue Christian

13.50 - Dublin

13.50 - Dade County

13.75 - Irwin County

14.25 - Trion

14.75 - Rabun County

Class A Division II

8.67 - Johnson County

9.40 - Jenkins County

10.20 - Early County

10.25 - Washington-Wilkes

12.50 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

13.00 - McIntosh County Academy

13.50 - Chattahoochee County

14.25 - Schley County

17.00 - Aquinas

17.40 - Lanier County

GIAA

0.00 - Heritage (Newnan)

6.75 - John Milledge Academy

10.00 - Terrell Academy

11.80 - Bethlehem Christian

12.25 - Central Fellowship Christ.

15.00 - St. Anne-Pacelli

15.25 - Thomas Jefferson

15.25 - Memorial Day

16.00 - Stratford Academy

16.40 - SW Georgia Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury 16h ago
Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña (13) celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman in the first inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A terrific Braves team has a clunker of a day. It happens
15h ago
Three blocked punts in the past three games don’t inspire confidence in Georgia Tech’s special teams as the Yellow Jackets prepare to face Central Florida on Saturday in Orlando, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s special teams trying to fix mistakes
19h ago
Fans cheer at Lumen Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Falcons hope to bond during stay in the Northwest preparing for Seattle game
13h ago
Fans cheer at Lumen Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Falcons hope to bond during stay in the Northwest preparing for Seattle game
13h ago
Utah fans show their support during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Week 4 college football schedule: How to watch all 66 FBS games
11h ago
The Latest
081722 Johns Creek, Ga.: During a rain storm, Parkview wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrates his first touchdown with Zach Hill (44) during their game against Johns Creek at Johns Creek high school Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Johns Creek, Ga. Parkview won 52-7. Matthews was the leading receiver with six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an interception on defense. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Top 10 games of Week 6
23m ago
4 Questions with Lumpkin County head coach Heath Webb
38m ago
Maxwell playoff projections after Week 5
23h ago
Featured
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights wants the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot changed to massacre

Should the Atlanta race riots of 1906 be called the Atlanta Race Massacre?
15h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
16h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top