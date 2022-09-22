List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 5

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
3.00 - Valdosta
6.80 - Carrollton
7.00 - Osborne
10.00 - Colquitt County
10.20 - Peachtree Ridge
11.00 - Buford
11.40 - Camden County
11.50 - Grayson
13.25 - Lambert
13.25 - Wheeler
Class 6A
6.50 - Brunswick
7.00 - South Effingham
8.50 - Thomas County Central
11.50 - Dunwoody
12.25 - Hughes
13.00 - Lee County
13.20 - North Atlanta
13.80 - Gainesville
14.25 - Woodward Academy
14.25 - Rome
Class 5A
6.67 - Ware County
7.20 - Cartersville
9.50 - Jackson (Atlanta)
9.80 - Dutchtown
11.25 - Coffee
11.50 - Eastside
12.00 - Loganville
12.00 - North Springs
12.00 - Union Grove
14.20 - Winder-Barrow
Class 4A
5.67 - East Forsyth
6.33 - North Oconee
7.00 - Cedartown
9.50 - McDonough
10.25 - Howard
10.80 - Holy Innocents’
11.75 - Heritage (Ringgold)
12.80 - Stockbridge
13.00 - Westside (Macon)
13.20 - Pace Academy
Class 3A
6.25 - Savannah Christian
8.25 - Lumpkin County
8.75 - Richmond Academy
10.40 - Stephens County
11.00 - Monroe
12.00 - Carver (Columbus)
12.00 - Oconee County
12.20 - Harlem
12.25 - Long County
14.00 - Coahulla Creek
14.00 - Johnson (Savannah)
Class 2A
5.50 - Toombs County
7.50 - Vidalia
10.00 - Banks County
10.00 - Therrell
10.25 - Brantley County
10.33 - Appling County
10.33 - Laney
10.75 - Pierce County
11.00 - North Cobb Christian
11.00 - McNair
Class A Division I
3.00 - Screven County
3.80 - Swainsboro
5.00 - Bleckley County
11.00 - Whitefield Academy
13.00 - Prince Avenue Christian
13.50 - Dublin
13.50 - Dade County
13.75 - Irwin County
14.25 - Trion
14.75 - Rabun County
Class A Division II
8.67 - Johnson County
9.40 - Jenkins County
10.20 - Early County
10.25 - Washington-Wilkes
12.50 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
13.00 - McIntosh County Academy
13.50 - Chattahoochee County
14.25 - Schley County
17.00 - Aquinas
17.40 - Lanier County
GIAA
0.00 - Heritage (Newnan)
6.75 - John Milledge Academy
10.00 - Terrell Academy
11.80 - Bethlehem Christian
12.25 - Central Fellowship Christ.
15.00 - St. Anne-Pacelli
15.25 - Thomas Jefferson
15.25 - Memorial Day
16.00 - Stratford Academy
16.40 - SW Georgia Academy
