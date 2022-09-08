List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 3

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
4.3 - Colquitt County
5.0 - Valdosta
6.5 - Collins Hill
7.3 - Grayson
7.5 - Parkview
8.0 - Peachtree Ridge
8.3 - Newton
9.3 - Buford
9.3 - South Forsyth
10.0 - Osborne
10.0 - Richmond Hill
Class 6A
5.7 - Lee County
7.0 - Thomas County Central
7.0 - Evans
9.7 - Rome
10.5 - South Effingham
10.7 - Lakeside (Atlanta)
11.0 - North Atlanta
11.5 - Brunswick
13.0 - St. Pius
14.0 - Lakeside (Evans)
Class 5A
3.0 - Winder-Barrow
5.0 - Ware County
9.3 - Dutchtown
10.5 - Chamblee
12.0 - Cartersville
12.7 - Arabia Mountain
13.0 - Union Grove
13.0 - Eastside
15.0 - Jackson (Atlanta)
15.3 - Kell
15.3 - Loganville
Class 4A
6.7 - Holy Innocents’
7.0 - Cedartown
7.0 - East Forsyth
7.0 - Walnut Grove
9.0 - McDonough
9.5 - North Oconee
9.7 - Starr’s Mill
11.7 - Troup
12.0 - Pace Academy
12.3 - Shaw
Class 3A
4.3 - Lumpkin County
5.0 - Carver (Columbus)
6.5 - Savannah Christian
8.3 - Savannah Country Day
8.3 - Oconee County
9.3 - Stephens County
9.7 - Richmond Academy
9.7 - Hephzibah
11.3 - Harlem
13.5 - Calvary Day
Class 2A
0.0 - Therrell
0.0 - Toombs County
6.7 - Brantley County
7.0 - Appling County
8.5 - Laney
10.0 - Vidalia
10.3 - Columbia
10.5 - Butler
12.0 - Pierce County
12.0 - North Cobb Christian
Class A Division I
2.0 - Screven County
2.3 - Swainsboro
6.5 - St. Francis
7.5 - Heard County
8.5 - Prince Avenue Christian
10.0 - Bleckley County
10.0 - Armuchee
10.5 - Dublin
12.0 - Bryan County
12.3 - Whitefield Academy
Class A Division II
3.5 - Washington-Wilkes
5.7 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
8.0 - Montgomery County
10.0 - Johnson County
10.3 - Early County
11.0 - Charlton County
11.3 - Jenkins County
12.3 - Mitchell County
13.7 - Aquinas
14.0 - Taylor County
GIAA
0.0 - Heritage (Newnan)
7.0 - John Milledge Academy
9.7 - Notre Dame Academy
11.0 - Terrell Academy
11.0 - Bethlehem Christian
11.7 - Central Fellowship
12.5 - Mount de Sales
12.7 - Georgia Christian
14.0 - Valwood
14.5 - Thomas Jefferson
