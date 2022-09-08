ajc logo
X

List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 3

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

4.3 - Colquitt County

5.0 - Valdosta

6.5 - Collins Hill

7.3 - Grayson

7.5 - Parkview

8.0 - Peachtree Ridge

8.3 - Newton

9.3 - Buford

9.3 - South Forsyth

10.0 - Osborne

10.0 - Richmond Hill

Class 6A

5.7 - Lee County

7.0 - Thomas County Central

7.0 - Evans

9.7 - Rome

10.5 - South Effingham

10.7 - Lakeside (Atlanta)

11.0 - North Atlanta

11.5 - Brunswick

13.0 - St. Pius

14.0 - Lakeside (Evans)

Class 5A

3.0 - Winder-Barrow

5.0 - Ware County

9.3 - Dutchtown

10.5 - Chamblee

12.0 - Cartersville

12.7 - Arabia Mountain

13.0 - Union Grove

13.0 - Eastside

15.0 - Jackson (Atlanta)

15.3 - Kell

15.3 - Loganville

Class 4A

6.7 - Holy Innocents’

7.0 - Cedartown

7.0 - East Forsyth

7.0 - Walnut Grove

9.0 - McDonough

9.5 - North Oconee

9.7 - Starr’s Mill

11.7 - Troup

12.0 - Pace Academy

12.3 - Shaw

Class 3A

4.3 - Lumpkin County

5.0 - Carver (Columbus)

6.5 - Savannah Christian

8.3 - Savannah Country Day

8.3 - Oconee County

9.3 - Stephens County

9.7 - Richmond Academy

9.7 - Hephzibah

11.3 - Harlem

13.5 - Calvary Day

Class 2A

0.0 - Therrell

0.0 - Toombs County

6.7 - Brantley County

7.0 - Appling County

8.5 - Laney

10.0 - Vidalia

10.3 - Columbia

10.5 - Butler

12.0 - Pierce County

12.0 - North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I

2.0 - Screven County

2.3 - Swainsboro

6.5 - St. Francis

7.5 - Heard County

8.5 - Prince Avenue Christian

10.0 - Bleckley County

10.0 - Armuchee

10.5 - Dublin

12.0 - Bryan County

12.3 - Whitefield Academy

Class A Division II

3.5 - Washington-Wilkes

5.7 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

8.0 - Montgomery County

10.0 - Johnson County

10.3 - Early County

11.0 - Charlton County

11.3 - Jenkins County

12.3 - Mitchell County

13.7 - Aquinas

14.0 - Taylor County

GIAA

0.0 - Heritage (Newnan)

7.0 - John Milledge Academy

9.7 - Notre Dame Academy

11.0 - Terrell Academy

11.0 - Bethlehem Christian

11.7 - Central Fellowship

12.5 - Mount de Sales

12.7 - Georgia Christian

14.0 - Valwood

14.5 - Thomas Jefferson

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Rested Jake Odorizzi to start for Braves Sunday in Seattle10h ago
Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa undergoes Tommy John surgery
10h ago
Georgia Bulldogs like their wide receivers just fine, thanks
15h ago
Georgia Tech cleaning up special-teams mistakes again
15h ago
Georgia Tech cleaning up special-teams mistakes again
15h ago
Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu not getting ahead of himself after breakout season
15h ago
The Latest
4 Questions with Border Classic organizer Steve Waters
6m ago
Close to 150 state players active on NFL opening rosters
19h ago
Maxwell playoff projections after Week 3
23h ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top