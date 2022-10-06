ajc logo
List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 7

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

4.83 - Valdosta

7.83 - Buford

8.40 - Osborne

10.33 - Carrollton

10.50 - Camden County

10.67 - Colquitt County

11.67 - Grayson

14.00 - Wheeler

15.40 - Lambert

15.50 - Peachtree Ridge

Class 6A

9.83 - Hughes

10.67 - Woodward Academy

11.33 - Thomas County Central

12.50 - South Effingham

12.67 - Effingham County

12.67 - Rome

13.00 - Northside (Warner Robins)

13.20 - North Atlanta

13.50 - Roswell

13.83 - Gainesville

Class 5A

8.17 - Dutchtown

9.00 - Ware County

9.60 - North Springs

11.14 - Loganville

12.17 - Eastside

12.40 - Coffee

12.67 - Union Grove

13.33 - Creekside

14.20 - Chamblee

14.33 - Cartersville

Class 4A

4.80 - East Forsyth

6.60 - North Oconee

7.33 - Cedartown

9.83 - Heritage (Ringgold)

11.17 - Stockbridge

11.50 - Holy Innocents’

12.17 - Pace Academy

12.40 - Benedictine

12.83 - Westminster

13.40 - McDonough

Class 3A

9.80 - Carver (Columbus)

11.33 - Lumpkin County

12.17 - Harlem

12.67 - Stephens County

13.17 - Savannah Christian

13.33 - Monroe

13.86 - Douglass

14.33 - Hart County

15.40 - Johnson (Savannah)

15.67 - Coahulla Creek

Class 2A

7.83 - Putnam County

8.80 - Vidalia

10.00 - Pierce County

10.17 - North Cobb Christian

10.33 - Appling County

11.40 - Thomson

11.80 - Union County

13.00 - Laney

13.50 - Toombs County

13.67 - East Jackson

Class A Division I

3.80 - Swainsboro

5.20 - Screven County

6.83 - Bleckley County

12.17 - Oglethorpe County

12.40 - Irwin County

13.17 - Whitefield Academy

13.20 - Prince Avenue Christian

13.50 - Dublin

14.40 - Social Circle

14.83 - Rabun County

Class A Division II

8.50 - Early County

9.17 - Washington-Wilkes

9.17 - Jenkins County

11.40 - Johnson County

11.67 - Schley County

12.17 - McIntosh Co. Academy

16.00 - Manchester

16.17 - Chattahoochee County

16.20 - Wilkinson County

16.50 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

GIAA

3.50 - Heritage (Newnan)

9.20 - John Milledge Academy

11.33 - St. Anne-Pacelli

12.43 - Bethlehem Christian

12.75 - Terrell Academy

14.00 - Central Fellowship Christ.

14.50 - Thomas Jefferson

17.00 - SW Georgia Academy

19.20 - Edmund Burke Academy

19.83 - Stratford Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

