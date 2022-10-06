List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 7

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
4.83 - Valdosta
7.83 - Buford
8.40 - Osborne
10.33 - Carrollton
10.50 - Camden County
10.67 - Colquitt County
11.67 - Grayson
14.00 - Wheeler
15.40 - Lambert
15.50 - Peachtree Ridge
Class 6A
9.83 - Hughes
10.67 - Woodward Academy
11.33 - Thomas County Central
12.50 - South Effingham
12.67 - Effingham County
12.67 - Rome
13.00 - Northside (Warner Robins)
13.20 - North Atlanta
13.50 - Roswell
13.83 - Gainesville
Class 5A
8.17 - Dutchtown
9.00 - Ware County
9.60 - North Springs
11.14 - Loganville
12.17 - Eastside
12.40 - Coffee
12.67 - Union Grove
13.33 - Creekside
14.20 - Chamblee
14.33 - Cartersville
Class 4A
4.80 - East Forsyth
6.60 - North Oconee
7.33 - Cedartown
9.83 - Heritage (Ringgold)
11.17 - Stockbridge
11.50 - Holy Innocents’
12.17 - Pace Academy
12.40 - Benedictine
12.83 - Westminster
13.40 - McDonough
Class 3A
9.80 - Carver (Columbus)
11.33 - Lumpkin County
12.17 - Harlem
12.67 - Stephens County
13.17 - Savannah Christian
13.33 - Monroe
13.86 - Douglass
14.33 - Hart County
15.40 - Johnson (Savannah)
15.67 - Coahulla Creek
Class 2A
7.83 - Putnam County
8.80 - Vidalia
10.00 - Pierce County
10.17 - North Cobb Christian
10.33 - Appling County
11.40 - Thomson
11.80 - Union County
13.00 - Laney
13.50 - Toombs County
13.67 - East Jackson
Class A Division I
3.80 - Swainsboro
5.20 - Screven County
6.83 - Bleckley County
12.17 - Oglethorpe County
12.40 - Irwin County
13.17 - Whitefield Academy
13.20 - Prince Avenue Christian
13.50 - Dublin
14.40 - Social Circle
14.83 - Rabun County
Class A Division II
8.50 - Early County
9.17 - Washington-Wilkes
9.17 - Jenkins County
11.40 - Johnson County
11.67 - Schley County
12.17 - McIntosh Co. Academy
16.00 - Manchester
16.17 - Chattahoochee County
16.20 - Wilkinson County
16.50 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
GIAA
3.50 - Heritage (Newnan)
9.20 - John Milledge Academy
11.33 - St. Anne-Pacelli
12.43 - Bethlehem Christian
12.75 - Terrell Academy
14.00 - Central Fellowship Christ.
14.50 - Thomas Jefferson
17.00 - SW Georgia Academy
19.20 - Edmund Burke Academy
19.83 - Stratford Academy
