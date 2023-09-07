List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 3

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
2.33 - Newton
5.33 - Harrison
11.33 - Mill Creek
11.67 - Buford
12.00 - Parkview
12.33 - Wheeler
12.67 - East Coweta
13.00 - Central Gwinnett
13.00 - South Gwinnett
13.50 - Osborne
13.50 - Milton
Class 6A
3.00 - Veterans
3.50 - Blessed Trinity
4.33 - Lakeside (Atlanta)
6.67 - Mundy’s Mill
7.00 - Roswell
7.00 - North Atlanta
7.00 - Thomas County Central
7.00 - Dunwoody
7.50 - South Effingham
11.67 - Lovejoy
Class 5A
6.00 - Chapel Hill
7.00 - Ola
9.00 - Cartersville
12.67 - Jefferson
13.33 - Winder-Barrow
13.50 - Coffee
13.67 - Greater Atlanta Christian
14.00 - Dalton
14.67 - Ware County
15.00 - Arabia Mountain
Class 4A
3.00 - Howard
6.00 - Southeast Bulloch
6.67 - Troup
7.50 - North Oconee
7.67 - Benedictine
8.33 - Northwest Whitfield
9.00 - Burke County
10.00 - Wayne County
10.00 - Walnut Grove
11.00 - Central (Carrollton)
Class 3A
3.00 - Carver (Columbus)
4.00 - Monroe Area
6.33 - Savannah Country Day
7.00 - Calvary Day
9.67 - Long County
10.33 - Sandy Creek
10.33 - Morgan County
11.33 - Upson-Lee
11.67 - Savannah Christian
12.00 - Stephens County
Class 2A
2.67 - ACE Charter
4.00 - Therrell
5.00 - Pierce County
6.00 - Walker
6.67 - Brantley County
7.00 - Thomson
9.33 - East Jackson
10.00 - North Cobb Christian
10.33 - Columbia
12.50 - Providence Christian
Class A Division I
4.33 - Swainsboro
5.33 - Bryan County
7.00 - Trion
11.33 - Prince Avenue Christian
12.00 - Bacon County
12.00 - Pelham
13.33 - Temple
13.50 - Bleckley County
13.67 - Mount Vernon
14.00 - Dublin
Class A Division II
0.00 - Portal
5.00 - Lanier County
7.00 - McIntosh County Academy
10.00 - Schley County
10.67 - Greene County
11.33 - Lincoln County
11.50 - Manchester
12.00 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
12.00 - Clinch County
12.33 - Taylor County
GIAA
2.00 - Bethlehem Christian
3.00 - Gatewood
7.50 - John Milledge Academy
8.00 - Memorial Day
8.50 - Flint River Academy
10.00 - Piedmont Academy
10.50 - Edmund Burke Academy
11.50 - Terrell Academy
12.33 - George Walton Academy
13.50 - Stratford Academy
