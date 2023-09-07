List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 3

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

2.33 - Newton

5.33 - Harrison

11.33 - Mill Creek

11.67 - Buford

12.00 - Parkview

12.33 - Wheeler

12.67 - East Coweta

13.00 - Central Gwinnett

13.00 - South Gwinnett

13.50 - Osborne

13.50 - Milton

Class 6A

3.00 - Veterans

3.50 - Blessed Trinity

4.33 - Lakeside (Atlanta)

6.67 - Mundy’s Mill

7.00 - Roswell

7.00 - North Atlanta

7.00 - Thomas County Central

7.00 - Dunwoody

7.50 - South Effingham

11.67 - Lovejoy

Class 5A

6.00 - Chapel Hill

7.00 - Ola

9.00 - Cartersville

12.67 - Jefferson

13.33 - Winder-Barrow

13.50 - Coffee

13.67 - Greater Atlanta Christian

14.00 - Dalton

14.67 - Ware County

15.00 - Arabia Mountain

Class 4A

3.00 - Howard

6.00 - Southeast Bulloch

6.67 - Troup

7.50 - North Oconee

7.67 - Benedictine

8.33 - Northwest Whitfield

9.00 - Burke County

10.00 - Wayne County

10.00 - Walnut Grove

11.00 - Central (Carrollton)

Class 3A

3.00 - Carver (Columbus)

4.00 - Monroe Area

6.33 - Savannah Country Day

7.00 - Calvary Day

9.67 - Long County

10.33 - Sandy Creek

10.33 - Morgan County

11.33 - Upson-Lee

11.67 - Savannah Christian

12.00 - Stephens County

Class 2A

2.67 - ACE Charter

4.00 - Therrell

5.00 - Pierce County

6.00 - Walker

6.67 - Brantley County

7.00 - Thomson

9.33 - East Jackson

10.00 - North Cobb Christian

10.33 - Columbia

12.50 - Providence Christian

Class A Division I

4.33 - Swainsboro

5.33 - Bryan County

7.00 - Trion

11.33 - Prince Avenue Christian

12.00 - Bacon County

12.00 - Pelham

13.33 - Temple

13.50 - Bleckley County

13.67 - Mount Vernon

14.00 - Dublin

Class A Division II

0.00 - Portal

5.00 - Lanier County

7.00 - McIntosh County Academy

10.00 - Schley County

10.67 - Greene County

11.33 - Lincoln County

11.50 - Manchester

12.00 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

12.00 - Clinch County

12.33 - Taylor County

GIAA

2.00 - Bethlehem Christian

3.00 - Gatewood

7.50 - John Milledge Academy

8.00 - Memorial Day

8.50 - Flint River Academy

10.00 - Piedmont Academy

10.50 - Edmund Burke Academy

11.50 - Terrell Academy

12.33 - George Walton Academy

13.50 - Stratford Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

