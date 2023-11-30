List: Semifinal coaches and their high school alma maters

Here are the 32 semifinal coaches and their high school alma maters.
Danny Britt (Benedictine) - Westwood
Richard Fendley (Bowdon) - Warner Robins
Maurice Freeman (Brooks County) - Brooks County
Cherard Freeman (Bryan County) - Lincoln County
Mark Stroud (Calvary Day) - Swainsboro
Jeff Herron (Camden County) - Gate City, Va.
Conor Foster (Cartersville) - Cartersville
Pierre Coffey, (Carver-Columbus) - Central-Talbotton
John Adams (Cedar Grove) - Southwest DeKalb
Mike Coe (Coffee) - Auburndale, Fla.
Byron Slack (Cook) - Terrell County
Maurice Dixon (Creekside) - Creekside
Johnny White (Douglas County) - First Colonial, Virginia Beach, Va.
Tucker Pruitt (Fitzgerald) - Fitzgerald
Santavious Bryant (Grayson) - Wheeler
Travis Noland (Jefferson) - Pisgah, Canton, N.C.
Stephen Holmes (Manchester) - Temple
Alan Chadwick (Marist) - Decatur
Ben Reaves (Milton) - Newton
Kevin Smith (Perry) - LaGrange
Ryan Herring (Pierce County) - Oxford, Ala.
Greg Vandagriff (Prince Avenue Christian) - Halls, Knoxville, Tenn.
Biff Parson (Rockmart) - Franklin County
Baker Woodward (Savannah Christian) - Calvary Day
Darren Alford (Schley County) - Americus
Chad Phillips (Starr’s Mill) - Stephens County
Thomas Clark (Stockbridge) - Naxapater, Philadelphia, Miss.
Scott Roberts (Swainsboro) - Irwin County
Matt Burleson (Telfair County) - Dunnellon, Ocala, Fla.
Justin Rogers (Thomas Co. Central) - Greenville, Ala.
Daniel Brunner (Walton) - Roswell
John Hunt (Woodward Academy) - Edgewater, Orlando, Fla.
