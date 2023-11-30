Exclusive
List: Semifinal coaches and their high school alma maters

Cedar Grove head coach John Adams throws the football during warm-ups before their game against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. Cedar Grove won 40-6. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

52 minutes ago

Here are the 32 semifinal coaches and their high school alma maters.

Danny Britt (Benedictine) - Westwood

Richard Fendley (Bowdon) - Warner Robins

Maurice Freeman (Brooks County) - Brooks County

Cherard Freeman (Bryan County) - Lincoln County

Mark Stroud (Calvary Day) - Swainsboro

Jeff Herron (Camden County) - Gate City, Va.

Conor Foster (Cartersville) - Cartersville

Pierre Coffey, (Carver-Columbus) - Central-Talbotton

John Adams (Cedar Grove) - Southwest DeKalb

Mike Coe (Coffee) - Auburndale, Fla.

Byron Slack (Cook) - Terrell County

Maurice Dixon (Creekside) - Creekside

Johnny White (Douglas County) - First Colonial, Virginia Beach, Va.

Tucker Pruitt (Fitzgerald) - Fitzgerald

Santavious Bryant (Grayson) - Wheeler

Travis Noland (Jefferson) - Pisgah, Canton, N.C.

Stephen Holmes (Manchester) - Temple

Alan Chadwick (Marist) - Decatur

Ben Reaves (Milton) - Newton

Kevin Smith (Perry) - LaGrange

Ryan Herring (Pierce County) - Oxford, Ala.

Greg Vandagriff (Prince Avenue Christian) - Halls, Knoxville, Tenn.

Biff Parson (Rockmart) - Franklin County

Baker Woodward (Savannah Christian) - Calvary Day

Darren Alford (Schley County) - Americus

Chad Phillips (Starr’s Mill) - Stephens County

Thomas Clark (Stockbridge) - Naxapater, Philadelphia, Miss.

Scott Roberts (Swainsboro) - Irwin County

Matt Burleson (Telfair County) - Dunnellon, Ocala, Fla.

Justin Rogers (Thomas Co. Central) - Greenville, Ala.

Daniel Brunner (Walton) - Roswell

John Hunt (Woodward Academy) - Edgewater, Orlando, Fla.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

