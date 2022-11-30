List: Semifinal appearances by remaining 32 teams

Lincoln County is in the semifinals for the first time since 2012 but the 27th time overall. That’s the most among the 2022 semifinal schools and second-most in history to Valdosta’s 31. Lincoln County’s total here does not include the four semifinal appearances of predecessor school Lincolnton. With those combined, Lincoln County and Valdosta are tied. Carrollton’s 25 semifinals are tied for third all-time with Buford, which did not make it this season. Below are the number of semifinal appearances for each 2022 semifinal school.