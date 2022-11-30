List: Semifinal appearances by remaining 32 teams

Lincoln County is in the semifinals for the first time since 2012 but the 27th time overall. That’s the most among the 2022 semifinal schools and second-most in history to Valdosta’s 31. Lincoln County’s total here does not include the four semifinal appearances of predecessor school Lincolnton. With those combined, Lincoln County and Valdosta are tied. Carrollton’s 25 semifinals are tied for third all-time with Buford, which did not make it this season. Below are the number of semifinal appearances for each 2022 semifinal school.
27 - Lincoln County
25 - Carrollton
21 - Gainesville
19 - Warner Robins
17 - Irwin County
16 - Fitzgerald
14 - Colquitt County
13 - Cartersville
13 - Thomson
9 - Cedar Grove
9 - Prince Avenue Christian
8 - Benedictine
8 - Bowdon
8 - Cedartown
8 - Roswell
8 - Ware County
7 - Swainsboro
5 - Carver (Atlanta)
5 - Rome
5 - Sandy Creek
4 - Appling County
4 - Fellowship Christian
4 - Johnson County
4 - Milton
4 - Oconee County
3 - Mill Creek
3 - Troup
2 - Hughes
2 - North Oconee
1 - Dutchtown
1 - Schley County
1 - St. Francis
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author