List: Season start date for each Southern state

First games will begin this week in Tennessee and Alabama. Below are the start dates for each Southern state. The dates correspond to the Friday of those weeks, not necessarily the date of the first game.
Tennessee - Aug. 21
Alabama - Aug. 21
Arkansas - Aug. 28
Florida - Sept. 4
Georgia - Sept. 4
Mississippi - Sept. 4
Kentucky - Sept. 11
South Carolina - Sept. 25
Louisiana - Oct. 9
North Carolina - Feb. 26
Virginia - March 5
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author