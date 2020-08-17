X

List: Season start date for each Southern state

Colquitt County kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) drives at the ball during a kickoff after a Colquitt County touchdown in the second half against McEachern during the Corky Kell Classic game Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Credit: Jason Getz

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

First games will begin this week in Tennessee and Alabama. Below are the start dates for each Southern state. The dates correspond to the Friday of those weeks, not necessarily the date of the first game.

Tennessee - Aug. 21

Alabama - Aug. 21

Arkansas - Aug. 28

Florida - Sept. 4

Georgia - Sept. 4

Mississippi - Sept. 4

Kentucky - Sept. 11

South Carolina - Sept. 25

Louisiana - Oct. 9

North Carolina - Feb. 26

Virginia - March 5

