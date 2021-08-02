ajc logo
X

List: Schools with most top-100 senior recruits in Georgia

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
23 minutes ago

Defending Class 6A champion Buford has eight players among 247Sports Composite’s top 100 senior prospects in Georgia. Buford had only one last season (RB Gabe Ervin), but the current eight were key members of that championship campaign. Only 37 Georgia teams have a consensus top-100 senior recruit, and one of those is outside the GHSA. That’s Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, a Rabun County boarding school that plays in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association. In the 2021 class, 89 of the 247Sports Composite’s top 100 Georgia players signed with Power 5 conferences.

8 - Buford

5 - North Cobb

5 - Cedar Grove

5 - Lee County

5 - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

5 - Milton

2 - Archer

2 - Camden County

2 - Cherokee

2 - Collins Hill

2 - Grayson

2 - Greater Atlanta Christian

2 - Johns Creek

2 - Lambert

2 - Lowndes

2 - Walton

1 - Allatoona, Appling County, Bainbridge, Benedictine, Blessed Trinity, Bulloch Academy, Carrollton, Carver (Atlanta), Carver (Columbus), Cedartown, Creekside, Dacula, Eagle’s Landing, East Paulding, Fitzgerald, Griffin, Hardaway, Harris County, Harrison, Hillgrove, Houston County, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, King’s Ridge, Lovett, Marietta, Marist, McEachern, Mount Pisgah Christian, Newton, Oconee County, Ola, Peach County, Perry, Rabun County, Salem, Seminole County, Southeast Bulloch, Tift County, Valdosta, Ware County, Washington County, West Forsyth, Westlake, Westminster, Woodward Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

In Other News
1
Coaching turnover among biggest stories of offseason
2
New coaches: Herron returns to Georgia at 7A Camden County
3
4 Questions with Grayson head coach Adam Carter
4
Macon high school football player dies after practice
5
North Cobb catcher selected by Mariners in first round of MLB draft

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top