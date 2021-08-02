List: Schools with most top-100 senior recruits in Georgia

Defending Class 6A champion Buford has eight players among 247Sports Composite’s top 100 senior prospects in Georgia. Buford had only one last season (RB Gabe Ervin), but the current eight were key members of that championship campaign. Only 37 Georgia teams have a consensus top-100 senior recruit, and one of those is outside the GHSA. That’s Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, a Rabun County boarding school that plays in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association. In the 2021 class, 89 of the 247Sports Composite’s top 100 Georgia players signed with Power 5 conferences.
8 - Buford
5 - North Cobb
5 - Cedar Grove
5 - Lee County
5 - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
5 - Milton
2 - Archer
2 - Camden County
2 - Cherokee
2 - Collins Hill
2 - Grayson
2 - Greater Atlanta Christian
2 - Johns Creek
2 - Lambert
2 - Lowndes
2 - Walton
1 - Allatoona, Appling County, Bainbridge, Benedictine, Blessed Trinity, Bulloch Academy, Carrollton, Carver (Atlanta), Carver (Columbus), Cedartown, Creekside, Dacula, Eagle’s Landing, East Paulding, Fitzgerald, Griffin, Hardaway, Harris County, Harrison, Hillgrove, Houston County, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, King’s Ridge, Lovett, Marietta, Marist, McEachern, Mount Pisgah Christian, Newton, Oconee County, Ola, Peach County, Perry, Rabun County, Salem, Seminole County, Southeast Bulloch, Tift County, Valdosta, Ware County, Washington County, West Forsyth, Westlake, Westminster, Woodward Academy
