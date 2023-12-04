List: Schools playing most seasons before reaching state finals

Four high school state championship games were played at the Georgia Dome Saturday. The fourth and final game of the day featured metro Atlanta powers Norcross and Lovejoy battling for the Class AAAAAA title.

16 minutes ago

Perry has set the record for the most GHSA seasons played before reaching its first championship game. Perry began football in 1964, and this is the Panthers’ 70th season. Perry’s Class 4A final opponent, Stockbridge, is playing in its first championship game in its 60th season. The GHSA first held state championship games in 1947.

70 - Perry (2023)

69 - Milton (2018)

68 - Rabun County (2017)

67 - Benedictine (2014)

63 - Crisp County (2019)

60 - Stockbridge (2023)

60 - Emanuel Co. Inst. (2007)

58 - Norcross (2012)

57 - Aquinas (2013)

53 - Swainsboro (2000)

52 - Camden County (2003)

48 - Wilcox County (2007)

48 - Coffee (2017)

47 - Lee County (2017)

47 - Heard County (2018)

46 - Hart County (1999)

46 - North Gwinnett (2007)

45 - Screven County (1994)

45 - Darlington (1998)

44 - Cartersville (1991)

44 - Lamar County (2013)

43 - Cairo (1990)

41 - Athens Academy (2017)

40 - Pepperell (1990)

40 - Carver-Columbus (2007)

40 - Schley County (2020)

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

