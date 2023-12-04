List: Schools playing most seasons before reaching state finals

Perry has set the record for the most GHSA seasons played before reaching its first championship game. Perry began football in 1964, and this is the Panthers’ 70th season. Perry’s Class 4A final opponent, Stockbridge, is playing in its first championship game in its 60th season. The GHSA first held state championship games in 1947.
70 - Perry (2023)
69 - Milton (2018)
68 - Rabun County (2017)
67 - Benedictine (2014)
63 - Crisp County (2019)
60 - Stockbridge (2023)
60 - Emanuel Co. Inst. (2007)
58 - Norcross (2012)
57 - Aquinas (2013)
53 - Swainsboro (2000)
52 - Camden County (2003)
48 - Wilcox County (2007)
48 - Coffee (2017)
47 - Lee County (2017)
47 - Heard County (2018)
46 - Hart County (1999)
46 - North Gwinnett (2007)
45 - Screven County (1994)
45 - Darlington (1998)
44 - Cartersville (1991)
44 - Lamar County (2013)
43 - Cairo (1990)
41 - Athens Academy (2017)
40 - Pepperell (1990)
40 - Carver-Columbus (2007)
40 - Schley County (2020)
