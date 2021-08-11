List: Returning rushers with at least 1,400 yards last season

River Ridge senior Amehre Morrison is the state’s leading returning rusher. Below are returnees with more than 1,400 yards rushing last season. Gunner Stockton, Malaki Starks and Taeo Todd are quarterbacks, the rest running backs.
1,958 - Amehre Morrison, River Ridge
1,750 - Justice Haynes, Blessed Trinity
1,691 - A’Khori Jones, Mount de Sales
1,666 - Omari Arnold, Brooks County
1,601 - Johness Davis, Athens Christian
1,581 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County
1,550 (unofficial) - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta
1,537 - Malaki Starks, Jefferson
1,521 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County
1,507 - Damari Alston, Woodward Academy
1,481 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County
1,466 - Dallas Johnson, Eastside
1,457 - Taeo Todd, Troup
1,422 - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell
1,401 - Griffin Caldwell, Wesleyan
