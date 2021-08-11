ajc logo
X

List: Returning rushers with at least 1,400 yards last season

Dec. 30, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: Pierce County running back DJ Bell (1) scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime to win 13-7 against Oconee County during the Class 3A state high school football final at Center Parc Stadium Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Caption
Dec. 30, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: Pierce County running back DJ Bell (1) scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime to win 13-7 against Oconee County during the Class 3A state high school football final at Center Parc Stadium Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
31 minutes ago

River Ridge senior Amehre Morrison is the state’s leading returning rusher. Below are returnees with more than 1,400 yards rushing last season. Gunner Stockton, Malaki Starks and Taeo Todd are quarterbacks, the rest running backs.

1,958 - Amehre Morrison, River Ridge

1,750 - Justice Haynes, Blessed Trinity

1,691 - A’Khori Jones, Mount de Sales

1,666 - Omari Arnold, Brooks County

1,601 - Johness Davis, Athens Christian

1,581 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County

1,550 (unofficial) - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta

1,537 - Malaki Starks, Jefferson

1,521 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County

1,507 - Damari Alston, Woodward Academy

1,481 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County

1,466 - Dallas Johnson, Eastside

1,457 - Taeo Todd, Troup

1,422 - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell

1,401 - Griffin Caldwell, Wesleyan

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

In Other News
1
New coaches in A Public: Pinkins, Brown move to other side of rivalries
2
4 Questions with Irwin County head coach Casey Soliday
3
Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday
4
Week 1 Softball Rankings
5
Preseason all-state teams: Class 6A

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top