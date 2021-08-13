ajc logo
List: Returning receivers with at least 800 yards last season

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
1 hour ago

Collins Hill senior Travis Hunter is the state’s leading returning receiver. No. 2 is Calhoun’s Speer, who committed to Georgia on Thursday. Below are returnees with more than 800 yards receiving last season.

1,746 - Travis Hunter, Collins Hill

1,151 - Cole Speer, Calhoun

932 - Sam Wooten, Christian Heritage

931 - Jaden Gibson, Dawson County

930 - Brodie Swader, Dade County

915 - Ray Morrison, Northwest Whitfield

896 - Daniel Martin, Marietta

882 - Joshua Dallas, Trinity Christian

872 - Adarrius Harshaw, Cherokee

855 - *Eli Warrington, Clarke Central

829 - Rishon Spencer, Duluth

824 - **Denylon Morrissette, North Cobb

814 - Kenny Odom, Savannah Country Day

*Played for North Oconee in 2020.

**Played for Brookwood in 2020.

