List: Returning receivers with at least 800 yards last season

Collins Hill senior Travis Hunter is the state’s leading returning receiver. No. 2 is Calhoun’s Speer, who committed to Georgia on Thursday. Below are returnees with more than 800 yards receiving last season.
1,746 - Travis Hunter, Collins Hill
1,151 - Cole Speer, Calhoun
932 - Sam Wooten, Christian Heritage
931 - Jaden Gibson, Dawson County
930 - Brodie Swader, Dade County
915 - Ray Morrison, Northwest Whitfield
896 - Daniel Martin, Marietta
882 - Joshua Dallas, Trinity Christian
872 - Adarrius Harshaw, Cherokee
855 - *Eli Warrington, Clarke Central
829 - Rishon Spencer, Duluth
824 - **Denylon Morrissette, North Cobb
814 - Kenny Odom, Savannah Country Day
*Played for North Oconee in 2020.
**Played for Brookwood in 2020.
