List: Remaining teams ranked by chances of winning state title

The computer Maxwell Rankings ranked the 16 remaining teams in each classification based on their chances of winning a state title. The rankings consider team strength and draw difficulty.
Class 7A
1. Colquitt County
2. Buford
3. Mill Creek
4. North Cobb
5. Carrollton
6. Milton
7. Westlake
8. Grayson
9. Walton
10. Lambert
11. Camden County
12. Parkview
13. North Gwinnett
14. Norcross
15. Marietta
16. Harrison
Class 6A
1. Hughes
2. Thomas County Central
3. Rome
4. Roswell
5. Gainesville
6. Houston County
7. Lee County
8. Northside (Warner Robins)
9. South Paulding
10. Woodward Academy
11. Marist
12. Alpharetta
13. Allatoona
14. North Forsyth
15. North Atlanta
16. St. Pius
Class 5A
1. Ware County
2. Creekside
3. Cartersville
4. Coffee
5. Dutchtown
6. Cambridge
7. Warner Robins
8. Calhoun
9. Kell
10. Mays
11. Dalton
12. Cass
13. Northside (Columbus)
14. Northgate
15. Chamblee
16. Decatur
Class 4A
1. Cedartown
2. Benedictine
3. North Oconee
4. Perry
5. Troup
6. Bainbridge
7. Stockbridge
8. Burke County
9. Holy Innocents’
10. Wayne County
11. Central (Carrollton)
12. Cairo
13. Stephenson
14. Spalding
15. Walnut Grove
16. Lovett
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove
2. Sandy Creek
3. Calvary Day
4. Stephens County
5. Oconee County
6. Thomasville
7. Carver (Atlanta)
8. Peach County
9. Monroe Area
10. Carver (Columbus)
11. Savannah Christian
12. Adairsville
13. Hebron Christian
14. Dougherty
15. Harlem
16. Liberty County
Class 2A
1. Fitzgerald
2. Appling County
3. Pierce County
4. Rockmart
5. South Atlanta
6. Thomson
7. Fellowship Christian
8. Callaway
9. Cook
10. Northeast
11. Putnam County
12. Fannin County
13. North Cobb Christian
14. Eagle’s Landing Christian
15. Berrien
16. Union County
Class A Division I
1. Prince Avenue Christian
2. Irwin County
3. Swainsboro
4. Rabun County
5. Darlington
6. Bleckley County
7. Metter
8. St. Francis
9. Dublin
10. Lamar County
11. Elbert County
12. Trion
13. Social Circle
14. Mount Pisgah Christian
15. Heard County
16. Screven County
Class A Division II
1. Bowdon
2. Charlton County
3. Schley County
4. Johnson County
5. Clinch County
6. Early County
7. McIntosh County Academy
8. Wilcox County
9. Lincoln County
10. Telfair County
11. Christian Heritage
12. Manchester
13. Lanier County
14. Dooly County
15. Washington-Wilkes
16. Wilkinson County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: John Bazemore