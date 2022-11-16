ajc logo
List: Remaining teams ranked by chances of winning state title

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The computer Maxwell Rankings ranked the 16 remaining teams in each classification based on their chances of winning a state title. The rankings consider team strength and draw difficulty.

Class 7A

1. Colquitt County

2. Buford

3. Mill Creek

4. North Cobb

5. Carrollton

6. Milton

7. Westlake

8. Grayson

9. Walton

10. Lambert

11. Camden County

12. Parkview

13. North Gwinnett

14. Norcross

15. Marietta

16. Harrison

Class 6A

1. Hughes

2. Thomas County Central

3. Rome

4. Roswell

5. Gainesville

6. Houston County

7. Lee County

8. Northside (Warner Robins)

9. South Paulding

10. Woodward Academy

11. Marist

12. Alpharetta

13. Allatoona

14. North Forsyth

15. North Atlanta

16. St. Pius

Class 5A

1. Ware County

2. Creekside

3. Cartersville

4. Coffee

5. Dutchtown

6. Cambridge

7. Warner Robins

8. Calhoun

9. Kell

10. Mays

11. Dalton

12. Cass

13. Northside (Columbus)

14. Northgate

15. Chamblee

16. Decatur

Class 4A

1. Cedartown

2. Benedictine

3. North Oconee

4. Perry

5. Troup

6. Bainbridge

7. Stockbridge

8. Burke County

9. Holy Innocents’

10. Wayne County

11. Central (Carrollton)

12. Cairo

13. Stephenson

14. Spalding

15. Walnut Grove

16. Lovett

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove

2. Sandy Creek

3. Calvary Day

4. Stephens County

5. Oconee County

6. Thomasville

7. Carver (Atlanta)

8. Peach County

9. Monroe Area

10. Carver (Columbus)

11. Savannah Christian

12. Adairsville

13. Hebron Christian

14. Dougherty

15. Harlem

16. Liberty County

Class 2A

1. Fitzgerald

2. Appling County

3. Pierce County

4. Rockmart

5. South Atlanta

6. Thomson

7. Fellowship Christian

8. Callaway

9. Cook

10. Northeast

11. Putnam County

12. Fannin County

13. North Cobb Christian

14. Eagle’s Landing Christian

15. Berrien

16. Union County

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Irwin County

3. Swainsboro

4. Rabun County

5. Darlington

6. Bleckley County

7. Metter

8. St. Francis

9. Dublin

10. Lamar County

11. Elbert County

12. Trion

13. Social Circle

14. Mount Pisgah Christian

15. Heard County

16. Screven County

Class A Division II

1. Bowdon

2. Charlton County

3. Schley County

4. Johnson County

5. Clinch County

6. Early County

7. McIntosh County Academy

8. Wilcox County

9. Lincoln County

10. Telfair County

11. Christian Heritage

12. Manchester

13. Lanier County

14. Dooly County

15. Washington-Wilkes

16. Wilkinson County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

