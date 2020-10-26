X

List: Regions that have won at least 70 percent of non-league games

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Grayson and Parkview are playing a Region 4-7A showdown Friday that will be televised by ESPN2. These are two of the marquee teams from a five-team region that also includes No. 4 Brookwood. It’s also the region with the best winning percentage in games outside of its region at .840 (21-4 record). Here are the 14 Georgia regions that have won better than 70 percent of their games against non-region opponents.

4-7A - 21-4 (.840)

3-4A - 14-3 (.824)

5-2A - 21-6 (.778)

4-6A - 16-5 (.762)

8-8A Private - 21-7 (.750)

4-4A Public - 11-4 (.733)

3-3A Private - 19-7 (.731)

2-2A Public - 19-7 (.731)

1-7A - 15-6 (.714)

1-5A - 21-8 (.724)

7-5A - 18-7 (.720)

8-3A - 20-8 (.714)

6-7A - 17-7 (.708)

2-2A - 19-8 (.704)

