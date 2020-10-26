List: Regions that have won at least 70 percent of non-league games

Grayson and Parkview are playing a Region 4-7A showdown Friday that will be televised by ESPN2. These are two of the marquee teams from a five-team region that also includes No. 4 Brookwood. It’s also the region with the best winning percentage in games outside of its region at .840 (21-4 record). Here are the 14 Georgia regions that have won better than 70 percent of their games against non-region opponents.