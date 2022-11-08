List: Region champions’ preseason title odds

Spencer’s region title, the school’s first since joining the GHSA in 1968, was the most unlikely among the 64 winners this year, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, which gave the Owls a 0.4% chance in preseason. Here are the 2022 region champions and their chances, which were calculated based on recent history, especially the 2021 season. Note that some teams with less than a 50% chance still were their region’s favorite, but their chances weren’t greater than their rivals’ combined.