List: Region champions’ preseason title odds

Spencer’s region title, the school’s first since joining the GHSA in 1968, was the most unlikely among the 64 winners this year, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, which gave the Owls a 0.4% chance in preseason. Here are the 2022 region champions and their chances, which were calculated based on recent history, especially the 2021 season. Note that some teams with less than a 50% chance still were their region’s favorite, but their chances weren’t greater than their rivals’ combined.
Class 7A
1 - Colquitt County (45.0%)
2 - Carrollton (43.0%)
3 - North Paulding (6.8%)
4 - Grayson (65.9)
5 - North Cobb (66.3)
6 - Milton (76.3)
7 - North Gwinnett (73.9)
8 - Buford (56.1)
Class 6A
1 - Thomas County Central (2.7%)
2 - Brunswick (58.1%)
3 - Woodward Academy (65.8%)
4 - Marist (79.2%)
5 - Hughes (61.1%)
6 - Rome (50.2%)
7 - Roswell (43.8%)
8 - Gainesville (29.2%)
Class 5A
1 - Ware County (60.0%)
2 - Dutchtown (19.0%)
3 - Northside-Columbus (6.3%)
4 - Decatur (34.8%)
5 - Creekside (83.2%)
6 - Cambridge (50.2%)
7 - Calhoun (23.8%)
8 - Jefferson (62.4%)
Class 4A
1 - Bainbridge (67.9%)
2 - Perry (47.3%)
3 - Benedictine (86.3%)
4 - Troup (8.4%)
5 - Stockbridge (39.4%)
6 - Holy Innocents’ (15.9%)
7 - Cedartown (88.1%)
8 - North Oconee (71.6%)
Class 3A
1 - Thomasville (35.8%)
2 - Peach County (82.4%)
3 - Calvary Day (69.9%)
4 - Harlem (18.5%)
5 - Cedar Grove (78.5%)
6 - Adairsville (37.9%)
7 - Dawson County (39.5%)
8 - Stephens County (5.9%)
Class 2A
1 - Fitzgerald (77.4%)
2 - Spencer (0.4%)
3 - Appling County (36.8%)
4 - Thomson (63.0%)
5 - Callaway (29.8%)
6 - South Atlanta (47.7%)
7 - Rockmart (69.1%)
8 - Fellowship Christian (73.6%)
Class A Division I
1 - Irwin County (44.3%)
2 - Swainsboro (26.5%)
3 - Metter (94.1%)
4 - Lamar County (29.0%)
5 - Prince Avenue Christ. (99.1%)
6 - St. Francis (2.5%)
7 - Darlington (63.4%)
8 - Rabun County (91.3%)
Class A Division II
1 - Early County (65.5%)
2 - Charlton County (10.7%)
3 - McIntosh Co. Acad. (38.3%)
4 - Wilcox County (72.9%)
5 - Johnson County (71.6%)
6 - Schley County (21.0%)
7 - Bowdon (51.8%)
8 - Lincoln County (20.5%)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author