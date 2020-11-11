List: Programs with 20 or more consecutive winning seasons

Dalton, which fell to 1-6 last week, is having a rare off season. The last time the Catamounts failed to have a winning season was 2011, when they finished 4-7, but four of those losses came by forfeit in games that Dalton originally won. So tossing out those, Dalton hasn’t fell short of a winning season since 1959. Below are 26 times that a school has compiled 20 or more consecutive winning seasons, using Dalton’s official count of 51.
51 - Dalton (1960-2010)
39 - Warner Robins (1968-2006)
38 - Marist (1983-2020)
34 - Mary Persons (1966-1999)
34 - Peach County (1987-2020)
33 - Carrollton (1952-1984)
31 - Valdosta (1975-2005)
29 - Tucker (1992-2020)
28 - Lincoln County (1973-2000)
28 - Thomasville (1962-1989)
27 - Northside-W.R. (1992-2018)
26 - Avondale (1954-1979)
26 - Lowndes (1995-2020)
25 - Camden County (1989-2013)
25 - Albany (1931-1955)
25 - Darlington (1996-2020)
23 - McEachern (1984-2006)
23 - Gainesville (1966-1988)
22 - Clinch County (1990-2011)
22 - Charlton County (1990-2011)
22 - Buford (1999-2020)
21 - Stephenson (2000-2020)
21 - Calhoun (2000-2020)
20 - Northside-W.R. (1971-1990)
20 - Spencer (1949-1968)
20 - Griffin (2001-2020)
