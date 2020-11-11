X

List: Programs with 20 or more consecutive winning seasons

Dalton's Gabe Hill (22) and Parker Adams (11) tackle Harrison running back Brandon Godfrey (35) in the second half of a 2019 game. (Daniel Varnado/Special)

High School Sports Blog | 21 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Dalton, which fell to 1-6 last week, is having a rare off season. The last time the Catamounts failed to have a winning season was 2011, when they finished 4-7, but four of those losses came by forfeit in games that Dalton originally won. So tossing out those, Dalton hasn’t fell short of a winning season since 1959. Below are 26 times that a school has compiled 20 or more consecutive winning seasons, using Dalton’s official count of 51.

51 - Dalton (1960-2010)

39 - Warner Robins (1968-2006)

38 - Marist (1983-2020)

34 - Mary Persons (1966-1999)

34 - Peach County (1987-2020)

33 - Carrollton (1952-1984)

31 - Valdosta (1975-2005)

29 - Tucker (1992-2020)

28 - Lincoln County (1973-2000)

28 - Thomasville (1962-1989)

27 - Northside-W.R. (1992-2018)

26 - Avondale (1954-1979)

26 - Lowndes (1995-2020)

25 - Camden County (1989-2013)

25 - Albany (1931-1955)

25 - Darlington (1996-2020)

23 - McEachern (1984-2006)

23 - Gainesville (1966-1988)

22 - Clinch County (1990-2011)

22 - Charlton County (1990-2011)

22 - Buford (1999-2020)

21 - Stephenson (2000-2020)

21 - Calhoun (2000-2020)

20 - Northside-W.R. (1971-1990)

20 - Spencer (1949-1968)

20 - Griffin (2001-2020)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.