Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
List: Preseason rankings of the 32 semifinalists

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Five of the 32 semifinal teams were unranked in preseason. Six were ranked No. 1.

Class 7A

3. Colquitt County

5. Mill Creek

10. Milton

UN. Carrollton

Class 6A

1. Hughes

3. Rome

4. Roswell

UN. Gainesville

Class 5A

1. Warner Robins

3. Cartersville

7. Ware County

UN. Dutchtown

Class 4A

1. Benedictine

2. North Oconee

3. Cedartown

8. Troup

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove

4. Carver (Atlanta)

5. Oconee County

7. Sandy Creek

Class 2A

2. Fitzgerald

3. Appling County

5. Fellowship Christian

UN. Thomson

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

4. Irwin County

6. Swainsboro

UN. St. Francis

Class A Division II

1. Schley County

5. Bowdon

8. Lincoln County

10. Johnson County

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

