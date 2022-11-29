List: Preseason rankings of the 32 semifinalists

Five of the 32 semifinal teams were unranked in preseason. Six were ranked No. 1.
Class 7A
3. Colquitt County
5. Mill Creek
10. Milton
UN. Carrollton
Class 6A
1. Hughes
3. Rome
4. Roswell
UN. Gainesville
Class 5A
1. Warner Robins
3. Cartersville
7. Ware County
UN. Dutchtown
Class 4A
1. Benedictine
2. North Oconee
3. Cedartown
8. Troup
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove
4. Carver (Atlanta)
5. Oconee County
7. Sandy Creek
Class 2A
2. Fitzgerald
3. Appling County
5. Fellowship Christian
UN. Thomson
Class A Division I
1. Prince Avenue Christian
4. Irwin County
6. Swainsboro
UN. St. Francis
Class A Division II
1. Schley County
5. Bowdon
8. Lincoln County
10. Johnson County
