List: Preseason rankings of the 32 semifinal teams

Seven of the 32 semifinal teams were unranked in preseason. Five were ranked No. 1.
Class 7A
No. 5 Walton
No. 6 Milton
No. 9 Grayson
UN. Camden County
Class 6A
No. 3 Woodward Academy
No. 8 Thomas County Central
No. 9 Marist
UN. Douglas County
Class 5A
No. 4 Cartersville
No. 5 Coffee
No. 2 Creekside
UN. Jefferson
Class 4A
No. 1 Benedictine
No. 5 Perry
UN. Starr’s Mill
UN. Stockbridge
Class 3A
No. 1 Cedar Grove
No. 2 Calvary Day
No. 8 Savannah Christian
No. 10 Carver (Columbus)
Class 2A
No. 1 Fitzgerald
No. 6 Pierce County
No. 8 Rockmart
No. 9 Cook
Class A Division I
No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian
No. 2 Swainsboro
No. 5 Brooks County
UN. Bryan County
Class A Division II
No. 1 Bowdon
No. 2 Schley County
No. 5 Manchester
UN. Telfair County
