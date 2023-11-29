List: Preseason rankings of the 32 semifinal teams

Walton’s Makari Bodiford (3) runs the ball during a GHSA High School Football game between Osborne High School and Walton High School at Walton High School in Marietta, GA., on Friday, October 27, 2023. (Photo/Jenn Finch)

Credit: Jenn FInch

Seven of the 32 semifinal teams were unranked in preseason. Five were ranked No. 1.

Class 7A

No. 5 Walton

No. 6 Milton

No. 9 Grayson

UN. Camden County

Class 6A

No. 3 Woodward Academy

No. 8 Thomas County Central

No. 9 Marist

UN. Douglas County

Class 5A

No. 4 Cartersville

No. 5 Coffee

No. 2 Creekside

UN. Jefferson

Class 4A

No. 1 Benedictine

No. 5 Perry

UN. Starr’s Mill

UN. Stockbridge

Class 3A

No. 1 Cedar Grove

No. 2 Calvary Day

No. 8 Savannah Christian

No. 10 Carver (Columbus)

Class 2A

No. 1 Fitzgerald

No. 6 Pierce County

No. 8 Rockmart

No. 9 Cook

Class A Division I

No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian

No. 2 Swainsboro

No. 5 Brooks County

UN. Bryan County

Class A Division II

No. 1 Bowdon

No. 2 Schley County

No. 5 Manchester

UN. Telfair County

