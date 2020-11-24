List: Playoff teams that failed to reach postseason in 2019

King’s Ridge Christian and Lakeview Academy are Class A Private schools that hired veteran coaches in the offseason to build up football programs that have never had much success. Terry Crowder was hired at King’s Ridge, and Lakeview brought in Lee Shaw. Both schools were rewarded this season with their first playoff berths. Below are this year’s playoff teams that didn’t made the 2019 playoffs listed with their most recent appearance. Of 255 playoff teams this season, 196 qualified in 2019.
First
Cherokee Bluff
Discovery
Kennesaw Mountain
King’s Ridge Christian
Lakeview Academy
1993
LaFayette
1998
Oglethorpe County
2002
Georgia Military
2009
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Social Circle
2012
Gordon Lee
River Ridge
Union Grove
2013
Alcovy
Johnson (Savannah)
2014
LaGrange
New Manchester
Westover
Westside (Augusta)
2015
Central (Carrollton)
Fayette County
Pacelli
Wilkinson County
2016
Athens Christian
Cambridge
Franklin County
Islands
Landmark Christian
Peachtree Ridge
2017
Banks County
Chapel Hill
Hughes
Jenkins County
Meadowcreek
Mount Pisgah Christian
Thomas County Central
Whitewater
2018
Creekview
Douglas County
Grovetown
Habersham Central
Hancock Central
Jackson (Atlanta)
Jeff Davis
Lovejoy
Miller County
Montgomery County
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Mundy’s Mill
New Hampstead
Northeast
Northside (Warner Robins)
Pebblebrook
Tattnall County
Tattnall Square
Tift County
Washington
White County
