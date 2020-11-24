X

List: Playoff teams that failed to reach postseason in 2019

Creekview Grizzlies head coach Trevor Williams (center) rallies his team before the start of a 2019 game. (Daniel Varnado/Special)
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

King’s Ridge Christian and Lakeview Academy are Class A Private schools that hired veteran coaches in the offseason to build up football programs that have never had much success. Terry Crowder was hired at King’s Ridge, and Lakeview brought in Lee Shaw. Both schools were rewarded this season with their first playoff berths. Below are this year’s playoff teams that didn’t made the 2019 playoffs listed with their most recent appearance. Of 255 playoff teams this season, 196 qualified in 2019.

First

Cherokee Bluff

Discovery

Kennesaw Mountain

King’s Ridge Christian

Lakeview Academy

1993

LaFayette

1998

Oglethorpe County

2002

Georgia Military

2009

Mount Zion (Jonesboro)

Social Circle

2012

Gordon Lee

River Ridge

Union Grove

2013

Alcovy

Johnson (Savannah)

2014

LaGrange

New Manchester

Westover

Westside (Augusta)

2015

Central (Carrollton)

Fayette County

Pacelli

Wilkinson County

2016

Athens Christian

Cambridge

Franklin County

Islands

Landmark Christian

Peachtree Ridge

2017

Banks County

Chapel Hill

Hughes

Jenkins County

Meadowcreek

Mount Pisgah Christian

Thomas County Central

Whitewater

2018

Creekview

Douglas County

Grovetown

Habersham Central

Hancock Central

Jackson (Atlanta)

Jeff Davis

Lovejoy

Miller County

Montgomery County

Mount Zion (Carroll)

Mundy’s Mill

New Hampstead

Northeast

Northside (Warner Robins)

Pebblebrook

Tattnall County

Tattnall Square

Tift County

Washington

White County

