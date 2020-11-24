List: Playoff teams that failed to reach postseason in 2019

King’s Ridge Christian and Lakeview Academy are Class A Private schools that hired veteran coaches in the offseason to build up football programs that have never had much success. Terry Crowder was hired at King’s Ridge, and Lakeview brought in Lee Shaw. Both schools were rewarded this season with their first playoff berths. Below are this year’s playoff teams that didn’t made the 2019 playoffs listed with their most recent appearance. Of 255 playoff teams this season, 196 qualified in 2019.