List: Playoff losses by No. 1-ranked teams in the highest classification

Walton’s 42-35 victory over Buford was the second round’s most newsworthy upset, but it’s common in the highest classification for the No. 1-ranked team to lose in the playoffs. Buford is the 15th this century and the sixth to fall in the second round or sooner.
2022 Buford (2R)
2019 Lowndes (F)
2018 Colquitt County (F)
2017 Lowndes (2R)
2013 North Gwinnett (F)
2012 Lassiter (1R)
2011 Camden County (QF)
2010 Camden County (2R)
2009 Grayson (QF)
2008 Lowndes (QF)
2007 North Cobb (1R)
2006 Norcross (QF)
2005 Camden County (QF)
2004 Camden County (SF)
2000 Warner Robins (2R)
