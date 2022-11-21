ajc logo
X

List: Playoff losses by No. 1-ranked teams in the highest classification

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Walton’s 42-35 victory over Buford was the second round’s most newsworthy upset, but it’s common in the highest classification for the No. 1-ranked team to lose in the playoffs. Buford is the 15th this century and the sixth to fall in the second round or sooner.

2022 Buford (2R)

2019 Lowndes (F)

2018 Colquitt County (F)

2017 Lowndes (2R)

2013 North Gwinnett (F)

2012 Lassiter (1R)

2011 Camden County (QF)

2010 Camden County (2R)

2009 Grayson (QF)

2008 Lowndes (QF)

2007 North Cobb (1R)

2006 Norcross (QF)

2005 Camden County (QF)

2004 Camden County (SF)

2000 Warner Robins (2R)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Seward

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over No. 13 North Carolina16h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Cordarrelle Patterson, NFL’s kickoff return king, saves the Falcons
12h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Georgia’s defense leads in win over Georgia Tech
11h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons hold on to beat Bears, 27-24
15h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons hold on to beat Bears, 27-24
15h ago

Credit: Robert Willett

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina, a notable triumph as program looks to 2023
The Latest

Credit: For the AJC

4 Questions with Savannah Christian head coach Baker Woodward
33m ago
Chattooga, Walker to make coaching changes
1h ago
High school football state playoff brackets
18h ago
Featured

Credit: RJ Sangosti

Patrons in gay club shooting hit gunman with his own weapon
1h ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top