List: Players with 400 rushing yards in a game

Josh Rogers of Eagle’s Landing Christian last week became the 25th player in GHSA history to rush for 400 yards in a game, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
485 - Devyn Collins, Pepperell (2014)
476 - Don Calloway, Miller County (1999)
469 - Chris Clay, Randolph-Clay (2007)
463 - Durante Dunson, Heard County (2013)
451 - Lyn-J Dixon, Taylor County (2015)
435 - Tyler LaFlamme, South Forsyth (2014)
434 - Michael Franklin, Carver-Atlanta (1987)
423 - Keith Henderson, Cartersville (1984)
420 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton (2019)
417 - Champ Bailey, Charlton County (1995)
415 - Tay Sheppard, Bowdon (2016)
415 - Tyre Shelton, Chapel Hill (2016)
414 - Selma Calloway, Miller County (1992)
413 - Travis Tisdale, Lowndes (2018)
411 - Unray Solomon, Appling County (1991)
410 - Josh Rogers, ELCA (2020)
403 - Marquis Terry, Drew (2014)
402 - Janier Ferguson, Pepperell (2011)
402 - Kahlige Fleglar, Glenn Hills (2013)
402 - Dontarius Brookins, Hancock Central (2013)
