List: Players with 400 rushing yards in a game

Dalton running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) avoids Harrison's defense as he gains yardage in the first half of their game Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Harrison High.
Credit: Daniel Varnado

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Josh Rogers of Eagle’s Landing Christian last week became the 25th player in GHSA history to rush for 400 yards in a game, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

485 - Devyn Collins, Pepperell (2014)

476 - Don Calloway, Miller County (1999)

469 - Chris Clay, Randolph-Clay (2007)

463 - Durante Dunson, Heard County (2013)

451 - Lyn-J Dixon, Taylor County (2015)

435 - Tyler LaFlamme, South Forsyth (2014)

434 - Michael Franklin, Carver-Atlanta (1987)

423 - Keith Henderson, Cartersville (1984)

420 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton (2019)

417 - Champ Bailey, Charlton County (1995)

415 - Tay Sheppard, Bowdon (2016)

415 - Tyre Shelton, Chapel Hill (2016)

414 - Selma Calloway, Miller County (1992)

413 - Travis Tisdale, Lowndes (2018)

411 - Unray Solomon, Appling County (1991)

410 - Josh Rogers, ELCA (2020)

403 - Marquis Terry, Drew (2014)

402 - Janier Ferguson, Pepperell (2011)

402 - Kahlige Fleglar, Glenn Hills (2013)

402 - Dontarius Brookins, Hancock Central (2013)

