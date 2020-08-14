X

List: Peach County’s Super 11 players since 1985

Peach County wide receiver Kearis Jackson was named an AJC Super 11 selection in 2017.
Credit: Chad Rhym

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Peach County has had 10 AJC Super 11 players since the team’s inception in 1985. That’s the most from any school and three more than nearby state powers Warner Robins (three) and Northside (four) combined.

2020 - OG Terrence Ferguson

2019 - LB Sergio Allen

2017 - WR Kearis Jackson

2012 - WR Demarcus Robinson

2005 - WR Chris Slaughter

2004 - OL Darius Dewberry

2004 - RB Tony Wright

2003 - QB A.J. Bryant

1997 - QB Regan Torbert

1993 - DL Juaquin Feazell

