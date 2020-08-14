List: Peach County’s Super 11 players since 1985

Peach County has had 10 AJC Super 11 players since the team’s inception in 1985. That’s the most from any school and three more than nearby state powers Warner Robins (three) and Northside (four) combined.
2020 - OG Terrence Ferguson
2019 - LB Sergio Allen
2017 - WR Kearis Jackson
2012 - WR Demarcus Robinson
2005 - WR Chris Slaughter
2004 - OL Darius Dewberry
2004 - RB Tony Wright
2003 - QB A.J. Bryant
1997 - QB Regan Torbert
1993 - DL Juaquin Feazell
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author