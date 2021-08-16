List: Pairs of teammates named AJC Super 11

Sam Horn and Travis Hunter are the 11th pair of teammates to make the preseason AJC Super 11 team, which has been selected each season since 1985. Here are the 11 pairs and their team’s final record. Commerce in 2000 and Marietta in 2019 won state titles with two Super 11 players.
*2021: Collins Hill (TBD): QB Sam Horn, WR/CB Travis Hunter
*2019 Marietta (14-2): QB Harrison Bailey, TE Arik Gilbert
*2012 Walton (7-3): RB Tyren Jones, C Brandon Kublanow
*2009 Gainesville (14-1): QB Blake Sims, WR Tai-ler Jones
*2008 Northside-Warner Robins (10-2): DE Abry Jones, LB Eric Fields
*2004 Peach County (11-2): LB Darius Dewberry, RB Tony Wright
*2002 Harrison (12-1): RB Jason Evans, DB Paul Oliver
*2000 Commerce (13-2): QB Michael Collins, RB Monte Williams
*1991 Clarke Central (10-3): LB Scott Freeney, DB Lamont Johnson
*1989 Warner Robins (11-2): QB Eric McDowell, WR Zedrick Womack
*1985 Dunwoody (7-3): LB Jeff Brown, QB Billy Ray
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author