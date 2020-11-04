X

List: Odds for teams to make playoffs that missed out in 2019

Creekview Grizzlies head coach Trevor Williams (center) rallies his team before the start of their game 2019 against the Allatoona Buccaneers. (Daniel Varnado/Special)

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Each new season holds new hope, and that is illustrated in the Maxwell Ratings' odds of each team making the playoffs. Here are 57 teams that stand a better than 50/50 chance after missing the playoffs in 2019. Smaller regions and more playoff berths (to 256 from 224) are part of the story, but in most cases, teams have just gotten better.

100% - Alcovy

100% - Banks County

100% - Creekview

100% - Grovetown

100% - Hancock Central

100% - Islands

100% - Johnson (Savannah)

100% - LaGrange

100% - Lakeview Academy

100% - Landmark Christian

100% - New Hampstead

100% - Northside (Warner Robins)

100% - Pacelli

100% - Pebblebrook

100% - Tift County

99.9% - Cherokee Bluff

99.9% - Northeast

99.8% - Lovejoy

99.8% - Mount Pisgah Christian

99.7% - River Ridge

99.7% - Hughes

99.5% - Jeff Davis

99.4% - Thomas County Central

99.4% - Fayette County

99.4% - Westside (Augusta)

99.1% - Gordon Lee

99.0% - Pope

98.1% - Beach

98.0% - White County

97.3% - Wilkinson County

97.2% - Douglas County

96.3% - Meadowcreek

95.8% - New Manchester

94.0% - Georgia Military

91.5% - Central (Carrollton)

89.6% - Habersham Central

87.0% - Franklin County

86.2% - King’s Ridge Christian

84.4% - Miller County

81.3% - Tattnall County

79.8% - Duluth

79.7% - Chapel Hill

78.4% - Athens Christian

78.1% - Social Circle

76.2% - Westover

74.7% - Northgate

71.5% - Washington

69.7% - Mount Zion (Carroll)

67.2% - Woodland (Stockbridge)

66.7% - Strong Rock Christian

66.4% - Villa Rica

66.0% - LaFayette

63.1% - South Gwinnett

61.1% - Mount Zion (Jonesboro)

59.2% - Jackson (Atlanta)

57.6% - Tri-Cities

51.2% - Laney

