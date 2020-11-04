List: Odds for teams to make playoffs that missed out in 2019

Each new season holds new hope, and that is illustrated in the Maxwell Ratings' odds of each team making the playoffs. Here are 57 teams that stand a better than 50/50 chance after missing the playoffs in 2019. Smaller regions and more playoff berths (to 256 from 224) are part of the story, but in most cases, teams have just gotten better.
100% - Alcovy
100% - Banks County
100% - Creekview
100% - Grovetown
100% - Hancock Central
100% - Islands
100% - Johnson (Savannah)
100% - LaGrange
100% - Lakeview Academy
100% - Landmark Christian
100% - New Hampstead
100% - Northside (Warner Robins)
100% - Pacelli
100% - Pebblebrook
100% - Tift County
99.9% - Cherokee Bluff
99.9% - Northeast
99.8% - Lovejoy
99.8% - Mount Pisgah Christian
99.7% - River Ridge
99.7% - Hughes
99.5% - Jeff Davis
99.4% - Thomas County Central
99.4% - Fayette County
99.4% - Westside (Augusta)
99.1% - Gordon Lee
99.0% - Pope
98.1% - Beach
98.0% - White County
97.3% - Wilkinson County
97.2% - Douglas County
96.3% - Meadowcreek
95.8% - New Manchester
94.0% - Georgia Military
91.5% - Central (Carrollton)
89.6% - Habersham Central
87.0% - Franklin County
86.2% - King’s Ridge Christian
84.4% - Miller County
81.3% - Tattnall County
79.8% - Duluth
79.7% - Chapel Hill
78.4% - Athens Christian
78.1% - Social Circle
76.2% - Westover
74.7% - Northgate
71.5% - Washington
69.7% - Mount Zion (Carroll)
67.2% - Woodland (Stockbridge)
66.7% - Strong Rock Christian
66.4% - Villa Rica
66.0% - LaFayette
63.1% - South Gwinnett
61.1% - Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
59.2% - Jackson (Atlanta)
57.6% - Tri-Cities
51.2% - Laney
