List: Number of semifinal appearances by remaining 32 teams

The Fitzgerald Hurricanes set up to kick in the first half of a GHSA class AA championship game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Combined ShapeCaption
The Fitzgerald Hurricanes set up to kick in the first half of a GHSA class AA championship game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High School Sports Blog
By
16 minutes ago

Marist has reached 22 semifinals in its history. Here are the 32 semifinal teams with their total number of appearances.

22 - Marist

16 - Fitzgerald

13 - Cartersville

11 - Brooks County

9 - Cedar Grove, Prince Avenue Christian

8 - Benedictine, Bowdon, Manchester, Rockmart, Thomas County Central

7 - Camden County, Carver (Columbus), Grayson, Swainsboro, Woodward Academy

5 - Cook, Jefferson

4 - Milton, Savannah Christian, Walton

3 - Calvary Day, Coffee, Creekside, Pierce County, Starr’s Mill, Stockbridge

2 - Douglas County

1 - Perry, Schley County

0 - Bryan County, Telfair County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top