List: Number of semifinal appearances by remaining 32 teams

Marist has reached 22 semifinals in its history. Here are the 32 semifinal teams with their total number of appearances.
22 - Marist
16 - Fitzgerald
13 - Cartersville
11 - Brooks County
9 - Cedar Grove, Prince Avenue Christian
8 - Benedictine, Bowdon, Manchester, Rockmart, Thomas County Central
7 - Camden County, Carver (Columbus), Grayson, Swainsboro, Woodward Academy
5 - Cook, Jefferson
4 - Milton, Savannah Christian, Walton
3 - Calvary Day, Coffee, Creekside, Pierce County, Starr’s Mill, Stockbridge
2 - Douglas County
1 - Perry, Schley County
0 - Bryan County, Telfair County
