List: Number of schools per championship awarded since 1948

It has been a little easier to win state titles in the past decade as the GHSA has expanded the number of classifications. In 1999, only four classifications existed, and only one in 83 GHSA football teams won state titles. Now, with eight classes, one in 53 win state titles. Today’s odds aren’t the best in GHSA history, though. The current era is more like the 1960s, when one in 54 teams won championships. When the GHSA first put teams into multiple classifications for football in 1948, the average class had only 35 teams. The following list shows the number of total teams, the average number of schools per championship, and the number of champions crowned.