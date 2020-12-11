X

List: No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the quarterfinals

Blessed Trinity with the big win: Deldrick Franklin (42) runs through the Decatur defense during a play in Friday's 44-0 state playoff victory in Roswell.
Blessed Trinity with the big win: Deldrick Franklin (42) runs through the Decatur defense during a play in Friday's 44-0 state playoff victory in Roswell.

Credit: Christina Matacotta/Special to the AJC

Credit: Christina Matacotta/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Two quarterfinals tonight are between teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2. Those are No. 2 Warner Robins at No. 1 Blessed Trinity in Class 5A and No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian at No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian in Class A Private. Those meetings are more common in recent years because of the increase in the number of classifications. There are eight now compared to four in the 1990s. The No. 1 team is 11-9 in these quarterfinal matchups since 1982, when The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution began producing a single AJC football poll.

2019 - #2 Woodward Academy d. #1 Cartersville 31-28 (4A)

2019 - #2 Cedar Grove d. #1 Peach County 36-3 (3A)

2018 - #1 Lee County d. #2 Creekview 42-20 (6A)

2017 - #2 Hapeville Charter d. #1 Benedictine 31-17 (2A)

2014 - #1 Greater Atlanta Christian d. #2 Vidalia 34-22 (2A)

2013 - #2 Griffin d. #1 Sandy Creek 32-26 (4A)

2012 - #1 Calhoun d. #2 Brooks County 49-14 (2A)

2010 - #1 Clinch County d. #2 Eagle’s Landing Christian 34-27 (A)

2007 - #1 Buford d. #2 Charlton County 21-14 (2A)

2006 - #1 Charlton County d. #2 Buford 26-7 (2A)

2004 - #1 Statesboro d. #2 Tucker 15-14 (4A)

2002 - #2 Screven County d. #1 LaGrange 15-14 (3A)

2000 - #2 Swainsboro d. #1 Hart County 48-20 (3A)

1999 - #1 Commerce d. #2 Dooly County 36-15 (A)

1998 - #1 McEachern d. #2 Northside-Warner Robins 24-21 (4A)

1997 - #2 Lincoln County d. #1 Miller County 14-12 (A)

1991 - #2 LaGrange d. #1 Valdosta 6-0 (4A)

1990 - #1 Marist d. #2 Habersham Central 21-14 (3A)

1990 - #1 Lincoln County d. #2 Macon County 28-15 (A)

1985 - #2 Commerce d. #1 Greenville 40-14 (A)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.