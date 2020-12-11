List: No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the quarterfinals

Two quarterfinals tonight are between teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2. Those are No. 2 Warner Robins at No. 1 Blessed Trinity in Class 5A and No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian at No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian in Class A Private. Those meetings are more common in recent years because of the increase in the number of classifications. There are eight now compared to four in the 1990s. The No. 1 team is 11-9 in these quarterfinal matchups since 1982, when The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution began producing a single AJC football poll.