List: No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the quarterfinals

Two quarterfinals tonight are between teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2. Those are No. 2 Warner Robins at No. 1 Blessed Trinity in Class 5A and No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian at No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian in Class A Private. Those meetings are more common in recent years because of the increase in the number of classifications. There are eight now compared to four in the 1990s. The No. 1 team is 11-9 in these quarterfinal matchups since 1982, when The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution began producing a single AJC football poll.
2019 - #2 Woodward Academy d. #1 Cartersville 31-28 (4A)
2019 - #2 Cedar Grove d. #1 Peach County 36-3 (3A)
2018 - #1 Lee County d. #2 Creekview 42-20 (6A)
2017 - #2 Hapeville Charter d. #1 Benedictine 31-17 (2A)
2014 - #1 Greater Atlanta Christian d. #2 Vidalia 34-22 (2A)
2013 - #2 Griffin d. #1 Sandy Creek 32-26 (4A)
2012 - #1 Calhoun d. #2 Brooks County 49-14 (2A)
2010 - #1 Clinch County d. #2 Eagle’s Landing Christian 34-27 (A)
2007 - #1 Buford d. #2 Charlton County 21-14 (2A)
2006 - #1 Charlton County d. #2 Buford 26-7 (2A)
2004 - #1 Statesboro d. #2 Tucker 15-14 (4A)
2002 - #2 Screven County d. #1 LaGrange 15-14 (3A)
2000 - #2 Swainsboro d. #1 Hart County 48-20 (3A)
1999 - #1 Commerce d. #2 Dooly County 36-15 (A)
1998 - #1 McEachern d. #2 Northside-Warner Robins 24-21 (4A)
1997 - #2 Lincoln County d. #1 Miller County 14-12 (A)
1991 - #2 LaGrange d. #1 Valdosta 6-0 (4A)
1990 - #1 Marist d. #2 Habersham Central 21-14 (3A)
1990 - #1 Lincoln County d. #2 Macon County 28-15 (A)
1985 - #2 Commerce d. #1 Greenville 40-14 (A)
