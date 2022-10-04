List: Neutral-site attendance for GHSA finals

The GHSA football championship games could return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023. Here are the attendance numbers for the finals since they moved to a neutral site in 2008. The 2017 games began at Mercedes-Benz, with two completed, but the other six were moved to high school venues because of a snowstorm and the unavailability of Mercedes-Benz the following weekend.
Center Parc Stadium
2021 – 22,631 (8 games)
2020 – 24,476 (8 games)
2019 – 28,011 (8 games)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
2018 – 40,463 (8 games)
*Mercedes-Benz Stadium+
2017 – 41,202 (8 games)
Georgia Dome
2016 – 47,922 (8 games)
2015 – 46,312 (7 games)
2014 – 45,744 (7 games)
2013 – 43,989 (7 games)
2012 – 40,326 (7 games)
2011 – 40,401 (5 games)
2010 – 44,154 (5 games)
2009 – 36,685 (5 games)
2008 – 37,659 (5 games)
