List: Neutral-site attendance for GHSA finals

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The GHSA football championship games could return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023. Here are the attendance numbers for the finals since they moved to a neutral site in 2008. The 2017 games began at Mercedes-Benz, with two completed, but the other six were moved to high school venues because of a snowstorm and the unavailability of Mercedes-Benz the following weekend.

Center Parc Stadium

2021 – 22,631 (8 games)

2020 – 24,476 (8 games)

2019 – 28,011 (8 games)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

2018 – 40,463 (8 games)

*Mercedes-Benz Stadium+

2017 – 41,202 (8 games)

Georgia Dome

2016 – 47,922 (8 games)

2015 – 46,312 (7 games)

2014 – 45,744 (7 games)

2013 – 43,989 (7 games)

2012 – 40,326 (7 games)

2011 – 40,401 (5 games)

2010 – 44,154 (5 games)

2009 – 36,685 (5 games)

2008 – 37,659 (5 games)

