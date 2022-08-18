List: Most wins over past decade by current Class A Division I teams

Among current Class A Division I schools, Prince Avenue Christian has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.
111 - Prince Avenue Christian
108 - Irwin County
107 - Brooks County
105 - Rabun County
87 - Darlington
86 - Jefferson County
85 - Heard County
84 - Commerce
77 - Dublin
77 - Screven County
69 - Elbert County
69 - Pelham
68 - Lamar County
67 - Metter
66 - Trion
63 - Mount Pisgah Christian
63 - Pepperell
61 - Bleckley County
57 - Swainsboro
52 - Athens Christian
52 - Whitefield Academy
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest