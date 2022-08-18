BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash shuts down I-20 in DeKalb County
List: Most wins over past decade by current Class A Division I teams

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Among current Class A Division I schools, Prince Avenue Christian has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.

111 - Prince Avenue Christian

108 - Irwin County

107 - Brooks County

105 - Rabun County

87 - Darlington

86 - Jefferson County

85 - Heard County

84 - Commerce

77 - Dublin

77 - Screven County

69 - Elbert County

69 - Pelham

68 - Lamar County

67 - Metter

66 - Trion

63 - Mount Pisgah Christian

63 - Pepperell

61 - Bleckley County

57 - Swainsboro

52 - Athens Christian

52 - Whitefield Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

