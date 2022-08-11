List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 6A teams

Among current Class 6A schools, Blessed Trinity has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.
114 - Blessed Trinity
110 - Marist
102 - Lee County
100 - Woodward Academy
96 - Allatoona
91 - Northside (Warner Robins)
90 - Rome
87 - St. Pius
81 - Glynn Academy
81 - Roswell
79 - Hughes
76 - Lanier
74 - Lovejoy
73 - Creekview
69 - Gainesville
68 - Alpharetta
64 - Riverwood
63 - Alexander
62 - Evans
61 - Jonesboro
61 - South Paulding
