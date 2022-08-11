BreakingNews
Man shot multiple times, killed at DeKalb apartments
List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 6A teams

August 27, 2021 Roswell - Blessed Trinity's Zach Bolden (8) runs for a first down in the second half at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell on Friday, August 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Among current Class 6A schools, Blessed Trinity has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.

114 - Blessed Trinity

110 - Marist

102 - Lee County

100 - Woodward Academy

96 - Allatoona

91 - Northside (Warner Robins)

90 - Rome

87 - St. Pius

81 - Glynn Academy

81 - Roswell

79 - Hughes

76 - Lanier

74 - Lovejoy

73 - Creekview

69 - Gainesville

68 - Alpharetta

64 - Riverwood

63 - Alexander

62 - Evans

61 - Jonesboro

61 - South Paulding

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

