List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 5A teams

Thomson defensive Will Roberts (91) puts pressure on Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during a play in the second half of the Class 4A state title game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

Thomson defensive Will Roberts (91) puts pressure on Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during a play in the second half of the Class 4A state title game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Among current Class 5A schools, Cartersville has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.

125 - Cartersville

121 - Calhoun

109 - Greater Atlanta Christian

107 - Jefferson

102 - Warner Robins

94 - Ware County

89 - Jones County

89 - Kell

85 - Tucker

83 - Coffee

79 - Mays

78 - Eastside

77 - Creekside

72 - Dalton

72 - Jenkins

70 - Clarke Central

70 - Flowery Branch

68 - Dutchtown

58 - Harris County

57 - Northgate

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

