List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 5A teams

Among current Class 5A schools, Cartersville has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.
125 - Cartersville
121 - Calhoun
109 - Greater Atlanta Christian
107 - Jefferson
102 - Warner Robins
94 - Ware County
89 - Jones County
89 - Kell
85 - Tucker
83 - Coffee
79 - Mays
78 - Eastside
77 - Creekside
72 - Dalton
72 - Jenkins
70 - Clarke Central
70 - Flowery Branch
68 - Dutchtown
58 - Harris County
57 - Northgate
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest