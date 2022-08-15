ajc logo
X

List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 4A teams

The Benedictine football team celebrates its 35-28 win over Carver Columbus in the Class 4A championship game on Dec. 10 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta

Combined ShapeCaption
The Benedictine football team celebrates its 35-28 win over Carver Columbus in the Class 4A championship game on Dec. 10 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Among current Class 4A schools, Benedictine has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.

114 - Benedictine

98 - Stockbridge

91 - Griffin

83 - Burke County

81 - Bainbridge

80 - Lovett

78 - Cairo

78 - Stephenson

78 - Trinity Christian

75 - Starr’s Mill

73 - Westminster

71 - Westside (Macon)

70 - Northwest Whitfield

69 - Hapeville Charter

67 - North Hall

66 - North Oconee

65 - Southeast Bulloch

64 - Cedartown

64 - West Laurens

62 - Pace Academy

62 - Southwest DeKalb

62 - Troup

62 - Whitewater

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series 14h ago
Five observations on the Braves’ win over the Marlins and what’s ahead
12h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Vaughn Grissom arrives just in time for big series
3h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
17h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
17h ago
Falcons’ Drake London misses practice, likely out for the week
11h ago
The Latest
Preseason all-state: Keyjuan Brown leads deep running back group in Class 2A
12m ago
Best players by position: Specialists earning high marks
27m ago
4 Questions with Parker Resources founder Chris Parker
42m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top