List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 4A teams

Among current Class 4A schools, Benedictine has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.
114 - Benedictine
98 - Stockbridge
91 - Griffin
83 - Burke County
81 - Bainbridge
80 - Lovett
78 - Cairo
78 - Stephenson
78 - Trinity Christian
75 - Starr’s Mill
73 - Westminster
71 - Westside (Macon)
70 - Northwest Whitfield
69 - Hapeville Charter
67 - North Hall
66 - North Oconee
65 - Southeast Bulloch
64 - Cedartown
64 - West Laurens
62 - Pace Academy
62 - Southwest DeKalb
62 - Troup
62 - Whitewater
