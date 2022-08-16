ajc logo
List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 3A teams

Cedar Grove wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) is tackled by Peach County Daelan Smith, left, and Sergio Allen (45) after a catch by Haselwood in the first half of the Class AAA State Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Special to the AJC)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Among current Class 3A schools, Peach County has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.

103 - Peach County

101 - Cedar Grove

99 - Calvary Day

91 - Carver (Columbus)

91 - Mary Persons

89 - Sandy Creek

80 - Carver (Atlanta)

79 - Savannah Christian

78 - Monroe Area

76 - Wesleyan

75 - Crisp County

75 - Oconee County

72 - Thomasville

68 - Dawson County

68 - Liberty County

67 - Adairsville

66 - Bremen

62 - Hart County

62 - Morgan County

61 - Jackson

61 - Pickens

61 - Ringgold

61 - Stephens County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

