List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 3A teams

Among current Class 3A schools, Peach County has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.
103 - Peach County
101 - Cedar Grove
99 - Calvary Day
91 - Carver (Columbus)
91 - Mary Persons
89 - Sandy Creek
80 - Carver (Atlanta)
79 - Savannah Christian
78 - Monroe Area
76 - Wesleyan
75 - Crisp County
75 - Oconee County
72 - Thomasville
68 - Dawson County
68 - Liberty County
67 - Adairsville
66 - Bremen
62 - Hart County
62 - Morgan County
61 - Jackson
61 - Pickens
61 - Ringgold
61 - Stephens County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest