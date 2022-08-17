List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 2A teams

Among current Class 2A schools, Eagle’s Landing Christian has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.
112 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
108 - Callaway
102 - Fitzgerald
99 - Pierce County
93 - Athens Academy
85 - Thomson
84 - Washington County
81 - Vidalia
80 - Fellowship Christian
78 - Mount Paran Christian
75 - Rockmart
73 - Appling County
72 - Dodge County
70 - Union County
63 - North Murray
57 - Cook
56 - Model
55 - Laney
55 - Toombs County
53 - Northeast
