List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 2A teams

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Among current Class 2A schools, Eagle’s Landing Christian has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.

112 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

108 - Callaway

102 - Fitzgerald

99 - Pierce County

93 - Athens Academy

85 - Thomson

84 - Washington County

81 - Vidalia

80 - Fellowship Christian

78 - Mount Paran Christian

75 - Rockmart

73 - Appling County

72 - Dodge County

70 - Union County

63 - North Murray

57 - Cook

56 - Model

55 - Laney

55 - Toombs County

53 - Northeast

