List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 7A teams

December 10, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Buford Eli Parks (3), Will Harkness (16), and Jackson Favors (71) celebrate after Langston Hughes missed the field goal attempt as Buford won 21-20 as time expires during the Class 6A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Friday, December 10, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION