List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 7A teams

December 10, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Buford Eli Parks (3), Will Harkness (16), and Jackson Favors (71) celebrate after Langston Hughes missed the field goal attempt as Buford won 21-20 as time expires during the Class 6A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Friday, December 10, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Among current Class 7A schools, Buford has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.

130 - Buford

110 - Colquitt County

106 - Grayson

95 - Carrollton

95 - Lowndes

93 - North Gwinnett

92 - Norcross

91 - McEachern

90 - Mill Creek

89 - Archer

89 - Milton

81 - North Cobb

78 - Dacula

78 - Westlake

74 - Parkview

73 - Collins Hill

71 - Hillgrove

70 - Harrison

70 - Valdosta

70 - Walton

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

