List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 7A teams

Among current Class 7A schools, Buford has the most victories over the past 10 seasons. Here are the schools in the top 20.
130 - Buford
110 - Colquitt County
106 - Grayson
95 - Carrollton
95 - Lowndes
93 - North Gwinnett
92 - Norcross
91 - McEachern
90 - Mill Creek
89 - Archer
89 - Milton
81 - North Cobb
78 - Dacula
78 - Westlake
74 - Parkview
73 - Collins Hill
71 - Hillgrove
70 - Harrison
70 - Valdosta
70 - Walton
