List: Most recent state finals appearances of the 32 semifinal teams

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Seven teams will be trying to reach championship games for the first times in their schools’ histories tonight. Nine can return from last season. Here are the most recent state finals appearances of the 32 semifinal teams.

Never

Appling County

Dutchtown

Mill Creek

North Oconee

Schley County

St. Francis

Troup

1993

Johnson County

2000

Swainsboro

2001

Bowdon

Cedartown

2006

Lincoln County

2012

Gainesville

Sandy Creek

Ware County

2013

Carrollton

2016

Fellowship Christian

Roswell

Thomson

2017

Rome

2018

Colquitt County

2020

Cartersville

Oconee County

2021

Benedictine

Carver (Atlanta)

Cedar Grove

Fitzgerald

Hughes

Irwin County

Milton

Prince Avenue Christian

Warner Robins

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

