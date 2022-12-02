List: Most recent state finals appearances of the 32 semifinal teams

Seven teams will be trying to reach championship games for the first times in their schools’ histories tonight. Nine can return from last season. Here are the most recent state finals appearances of the 32 semifinal teams.
Never
Appling County
Dutchtown
Mill Creek
North Oconee
Schley County
St. Francis
Troup
1993
Johnson County
2000
Swainsboro
2001
Bowdon
Cedartown
2006
Lincoln County
2012
Gainesville
Sandy Creek
Ware County
2013
Carrollton
2016
Fellowship Christian
Roswell
Thomson
2017
Rome
2018
Colquitt County
2020
Cartersville
Oconee County
2021
Benedictine
Carver (Atlanta)
Cedar Grove
Fitzgerald
Hughes
Irwin County
Milton
Prince Avenue Christian
Warner Robins
