List: Most recent semifinal appearances for this year’s final 32

Unlike previous rounds, where many teams were making their first appearances in the quarterfinals or even the playoffs, the semifinals are full of regular customers. Of 32 semifinalists, 27 made the final four at least one other time since 2016. Only Trinity Christian is making its first GHSA semifinal appearance, and the Lions were state runners-up in their last Georgia Independent School Association season of 2017. Only Metter, the No. 1-ranked team in Class A Public, hasn’t been in any previous semifinal since 2010. Below are the 32 semifinalists with their most recent prior semifinal.