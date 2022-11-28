List: Most recent semifinal appearances for remaining 32 teams

Three teams are in the semifinals for the first time. Fifteen of the 32 were in the semifinals last season. This list reveals the impact of the new Class A Division II, which effectively dropped the enrollment cap in the lowest classification to about 400 students from 600. The Division II final-four teams – Schley County, Bowdon, Johnson County and Lincoln County – are making their first semifinal appearances since 2012 or longer.
First - Dutchtown, Schley County, St. Francis
2005 - Bowdon, Johnson County
2012 - Lincoln County
2013 - Gainesville
2015 - Ware County
2016 - Mill Creek, Roswell, Thomson
2018 - Colquitt County, Rome, Troup
2019 - Sandy Creek
2020 - Cartersville, Oconee County
2021 - Appling County, Benedictine, Carrollton, Carver (Atlanta), Cedar Grove, Cedartown, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Hughes, Irwin County, Milton, North Oconee, Prince Avenue Christian, Swainsboro, Warner Robins
