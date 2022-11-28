BreakingNews
Early voting opens across Georgia for Senate runoff after busy weekend
List: Most recent semifinal appearances for remaining 32 teams

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Three teams are in the semifinals for the first time. Fifteen of the 32 were in the semifinals last season. This list reveals the impact of the new Class A Division II, which effectively dropped the enrollment cap in the lowest classification to about 400 students from 600. The Division II final-four teams – Schley County, Bowdon, Johnson County and Lincoln County – are making their first semifinal appearances since 2012 or longer.

First - Dutchtown, Schley County, St. Francis

2005 - Bowdon, Johnson County

2012 - Lincoln County

2013 - Gainesville

2015 - Ware County

2016 - Mill Creek, Roswell, Thomson

2018 - Colquitt County, Rome, Troup

2019 - Sandy Creek

2020 - Cartersville, Oconee County

2021 - Appling County, Benedictine, Carrollton, Carver (Atlanta), Cedar Grove, Cedartown, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Hughes, Irwin County, Milton, North Oconee, Prince Avenue Christian, Swainsboro, Warner Robins

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

