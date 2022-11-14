ajc logo
List: Most recent second-round appearances for 128 remaining teams

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Seventy-two of the 128 teams that reached the second round of the playoffs did the same in 2021. That’s 56.3%. Here are the final 128 teams, with the most recent season that they have advanced this far.

First - Lanier County, North Atlanta, Walnut Grove

1981 - Harlem

1983 - Cass

1991 - Berrien

2005 - Northside (Columbus), Social Circle

2007 - Chamblee

2014 - Central (Carrollton), Lamar County

2015 - Adairsville, Camden County, Gainesville, Telfair County, Wilkinson County

2016 - Dalton, Lambert, Northgate, Thomas County Central

2017 - Alpharetta, Elbert County, Mount Pisgah Christian, Screven County

2018 - Charlton County, Dooly County, Stockbridge, Troup

2019 - Cook, Dutchtown, Hebron Christian, Houston County, Johnson County, Kell, Mays, North Forsyth, Sandy Creek, South Paulding, St. Francis, Stephenson, Union County, Wayne County

2020 - Allatoona, Christian Heritage, Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Decatur, Dublin, Early County, Harrison, North Cobb Christian, Parkview, Rockmart, Rome, Savannah Christian

2021 - Appling County, Bainbridge, Benedictine, Bleckley County, Bowdon, Buford, Burke County, Cairo, Calhoun, Callaway, Calvary Day, Cambridge, Carrollton, Cartersville, Carver (Atlanta), Carver (Columbus), Cedar Grove, Cedartown, Creekside, Darlington, Dougherty, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Fannin County, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Grayson, Heard County, Holy Innocents’, Hughes, Irwin County, Lee County, Liberty County, Lincoln County, Lovett, Manchester, Marietta, Marist, McIntosh County Academy, Metter, Mill Creek, Milton, Monroe Area, Norcross, North Cobb, North Gwinnett, North Oconee, Northeast, Northside (Warner Robins), Oconee County, Peach County, Perry, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Putnam County, Rabun County, Roswell, Schley County, South Atlanta, Spalding, St. Pius, Stephens County, Swainsboro, Thomasville, Thomson, Trion, Walton, Ware County, Warner Robins, Washington-Wilkes, Westlake, Wilcox County, Woodward Academy

