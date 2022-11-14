List: Most recent second-round appearances for 128 remaining teams

Seventy-two of the 128 teams that reached the second round of the playoffs did the same in 2021. That’s 56.3%. Here are the final 128 teams, with the most recent season that they have advanced this far.
First - Lanier County, North Atlanta, Walnut Grove
1981 - Harlem
1983 - Cass
1991 - Berrien
2005 - Northside (Columbus), Social Circle
2007 - Chamblee
2014 - Central (Carrollton), Lamar County
2015 - Adairsville, Camden County, Gainesville, Telfair County, Wilkinson County
2016 - Dalton, Lambert, Northgate, Thomas County Central
2017 - Alpharetta, Elbert County, Mount Pisgah Christian, Screven County
2018 - Charlton County, Dooly County, Stockbridge, Troup
2019 - Cook, Dutchtown, Hebron Christian, Houston County, Johnson County, Kell, Mays, North Forsyth, Sandy Creek, South Paulding, St. Francis, Stephenson, Union County, Wayne County
2020 - Allatoona, Christian Heritage, Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Decatur, Dublin, Early County, Harrison, North Cobb Christian, Parkview, Rockmart, Rome, Savannah Christian
2021 - Appling County, Bainbridge, Benedictine, Bleckley County, Bowdon, Buford, Burke County, Cairo, Calhoun, Callaway, Calvary Day, Cambridge, Carrollton, Cartersville, Carver (Atlanta), Carver (Columbus), Cedar Grove, Cedartown, Creekside, Darlington, Dougherty, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Fannin County, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Grayson, Heard County, Holy Innocents’, Hughes, Irwin County, Lee County, Liberty County, Lincoln County, Lovett, Manchester, Marietta, Marist, McIntosh County Academy, Metter, Mill Creek, Milton, Monroe Area, Norcross, North Cobb, North Gwinnett, North Oconee, Northeast, Northside (Warner Robins), Oconee County, Peach County, Perry, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Putnam County, Rabun County, Roswell, Schley County, South Atlanta, Spalding, St. Pius, Stephens County, Swainsboro, Thomasville, Thomson, Trion, Walton, Ware County, Warner Robins, Washington-Wilkes, Westlake, Wilcox County, Woodward Academy
About the Author
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@