List: Most recent second-round appearances by remaining 128 teams

These are the most recent round-of-16 appearances of the 128 GHSA teams still playing.

First

Bryan County

Lumpkin County

2004

Portal

2010

Dade County

2012

Morgan County

2013

Gilmer, Laney, North Paulding, Seminole County, Statesboro

2015

Jonesboro, Spencer

2016

Peachtree Ridge

2017

Jenkins County

2018

Aquinas, Greene County, New Hampstead, Sequoyah, Westminster

2019

Hiram, Jenkins, Lanier, Mary Persons, North Murray, Toombs County

2020

Bremen, Commerce, Jefferson, Model, Upson-Lee, Valdosta, Whitefield Academy

2021

Blessed Trinity, Brooks County, Brunswick, Collins Hill, Columbia, Crisp County, Douglas County, Eastside, Emanuel County Institute, Harris County, Jones County, LaGrange, Lovejoy, Luella, Macon County, McEachern, Mount Vernon, Pelham, Starr’s Mill, Wesleyan

2022

Appling County, Bainbridge, Benedictine, Bleckley County, Bowdon, Buford, Callaway, Calvary Day, Camden County, Carrollton, Cartersville, Carver (Columbus), Cass, Cedar Grove, Cedartown, Central (Carrollton), Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Cook, Creekside, Dalton, Dooly County, Dublin, Dutchtown, Early County, Elbert County, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Gainesville, Grayson, Houston County, Hughes, Irwin County, Johnson County, Lamar County, Lee County, Lincoln County, Lovett, Manchester, Marist, Mays, Mill Creek, Milton, Monroe Area, Norcross, North Cobb Christian, North Gwinnett, North Oconee, Oconee County, Perry, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rabun County, Rockmart, Rome, Roswell, Savannah Christian, Schley County, Spalding, Stephens County, Stephenson, Stockbridge, Swainsboro, Telfair County, Thomas County Central, Thomasville, Thomson, Trion, Troup, Union County, Walton, Ware County, Warner Robins, Westlake, Woodward Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

