List: Most recent second-round appearances by remaining 128 teams

These are the most recent round-of-16 appearances of the 128 GHSA teams still playing.
First
Bryan County
Lumpkin County
2004
Portal
2010
Dade County
2012
Morgan County
2013
Gilmer, Laney, North Paulding, Seminole County, Statesboro
2015
Jonesboro, Spencer
2016
Peachtree Ridge
2017
Jenkins County
2018
Aquinas, Greene County, New Hampstead, Sequoyah, Westminster
2019
Hiram, Jenkins, Lanier, Mary Persons, North Murray, Toombs County
2020
Bremen, Commerce, Jefferson, Model, Upson-Lee, Valdosta, Whitefield Academy
2021
Blessed Trinity, Brooks County, Brunswick, Collins Hill, Columbia, Crisp County, Douglas County, Eastside, Emanuel County Institute, Harris County, Jones County, LaGrange, Lovejoy, Luella, Macon County, McEachern, Mount Vernon, Pelham, Starr’s Mill, Wesleyan
2022
Appling County, Bainbridge, Benedictine, Bleckley County, Bowdon, Buford, Callaway, Calvary Day, Camden County, Carrollton, Cartersville, Carver (Columbus), Cass, Cedar Grove, Cedartown, Central (Carrollton), Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Cook, Creekside, Dalton, Dooly County, Dublin, Dutchtown, Early County, Elbert County, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Gainesville, Grayson, Houston County, Hughes, Irwin County, Johnson County, Lamar County, Lee County, Lincoln County, Lovett, Manchester, Marist, Mays, Mill Creek, Milton, Monroe Area, Norcross, North Cobb Christian, North Gwinnett, North Oconee, Oconee County, Perry, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rabun County, Rockmart, Rome, Roswell, Savannah Christian, Schley County, Spalding, Stephens County, Stephenson, Stockbridge, Swainsboro, Telfair County, Thomas County Central, Thomasville, Thomson, Trion, Troup, Union County, Walton, Ware County, Warner Robins, Westlake, Woodward Academy
