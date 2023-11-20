List: Most recent quarterfinal appearances for remaining 64 teams

Thirty-seven of the 64 quarterfinal teams are back from last season, but six others are making their first appearances this century. For Lumpkin County and Bryan County, it’s their first in history.
First - Bryan County, Lumpkin County
1983 - Cass
1988 - Douglas County
1993 - Telfair County
1997 - Columbia
2008 - Toombs County
2010 - Cook
2012 - Camden County, Harris County, Lovejoy
2013 - Central (Carrollton)
2015 - Elbert County
2016 - Spalding, Stephenson
2018 - Mary Persons, Monroe Area
2019 - Jenkins, Starr’s Mill
2020 - Commerce, Jefferson, Wesleyan
2021 - Brooks County, Buford, Macon County, Manchester, Perry
2022 - Benedictine, Bowdon, Callaway, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Cartersville, Carver (Columbus), Cedar Grove, Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Creekside, Dooly County, Early County, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Gainesville, Grayson, Irwin County, Marist, Mill Creek, Milton, North Oconee, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rabun County, Rockmart, Rome, Roswell, Savannah Christian, Schley County, Stockbridge, Swainsboro, Thomas County Central, Walton, Warner Robins, Woodward Academy
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author