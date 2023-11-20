List: Most recent quarterfinal appearances for remaining 64 teams

Thirty-seven of the 64 quarterfinal teams are back from last season, but six others are making their first appearances this century. For Lumpkin County and Bryan County, it’s their first in history.

First - Bryan County, Lumpkin County

1983 - Cass

1988 - Douglas County

1993 - Telfair County

1997 - Columbia

2008 - Toombs County

2010 - Cook

2012 - Camden County, Harris County, Lovejoy

2013 - Central (Carrollton)

2015 - Elbert County

2016 - Spalding, Stephenson

2018 - Mary Persons, Monroe Area

2019 - Jenkins, Starr’s Mill

2020 - Commerce, Jefferson, Wesleyan

2021 - Brooks County, Buford, Macon County, Manchester, Perry

2022 - Benedictine, Bowdon, Callaway, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Cartersville, Carver (Columbus), Cedar Grove, Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Creekside, Dooly County, Early County, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Gainesville, Grayson, Irwin County, Marist, Mill Creek, Milton, North Oconee, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rabun County, Rockmart, Rome, Roswell, Savannah Christian, Schley County, Stockbridge, Swainsboro, Thomas County Central, Walton, Warner Robins, Woodward Academy

